Deion Sanders Acknowledges Shilo Sanders' Defense of Shedeur Sanders

On April 30, former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders replied to a comment made by Cleveland Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot that Deshaun Watson should start over his brother, Shedeur Sanders.

His comment, telling Cabot to “Go make a sandwich,” has received a wide range of reactions. Most recently, Colorado coach and Shilo Sanders’s father, Deion Sanders, offered his thoughts on the situation.

Shilo Sanders’s initial comments to Mary Kay Cabot

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The situation stemmed from Cabot’s opinion on who should be the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns for the 2026 season. Shedeur Sanders is in a competition against Watson, Taylen Green and Dillon Gabriel for the starting role, and Cabot made it clear that she doesn’t believe Sanders should win the job.

"I think they should declare [Watson] QB1 asap and let the first-team offense start to cook," Cabot said. "There’s no time to waste."

Shilo Sanders then made a short but ruthless reply, saying, “Go make a sandwich, Mary."

Many took the comment as distasteful, believing that Sanders was resorting to sexist stereotypes to express his discontent with Cabot’s opinion.

Deion Sanders offers reaction

After not initially making a statement on the incident, Deion Sanders finally shared his remarks in a Well Off media YouTube video while on vacation. Unlike most reactions to the situation, Sanders viewed his son’s comments and the situation as a whole as insignificant overall.

“Y’all are over here tripping about what someone said on the internet,” Sanders said. “I ain’t got time for that. I’ve got too many things I’m praying for…. You’re majoring on the minor.”

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

🔥 Coach Prime. Addresses Browns Reporter & Shilo's Post 😂💛



"You majoring on a minor. Y'all over here trippin about what somebody said on the internet. I ain't got time for that. I got too many things I'm praying for"



📽️ @DeionSandersJr https://t.co/LPOyr9Tb7l pic.twitter.com/TpxIkKv5zK — JaKi 🇺🇸 (@JaKiTruth) May 2, 2026

Aside from these comments, Deion Sanders has remained distant from the situation. Given Sanders’s strictness on his players at Colorado, his laid-back view on this matter may come off as strange to some. Either way, it appears he is continuing to focus on his team and ignore the outside noise, even if it involves his family.

Shilo Sanders and Mary Kay Cabot respond to the situation

Cabot responded to Sanders’s remarks on Cleveland’s 92.3 The Fan radio station, stating her belief that she has actually been an inspiration to women in her field.

“I know that there are so many women who have joined the football world, especially because of some of the things that I’ve been able to do over the years,” Cabot said. “…I’m just happy that I have been able to help set the tone and open some doors in that way, and I know that will continue, and that’s just how I feel about that."

But rather than offer any kind of apology to Cabot for his comments, Sanders doubled down in a Twitch live stream, coming after her for the way she has conducted her reporting around his brother.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Shilo Sanders (21) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"This is to Mary Kay. If you’re gonna be a reporter, then report facts,” Sanders said. “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Sheduer, then it seems like there’s something weird, like there’s an agenda you have going on."

He then clarified that his comment wasn’t something directed at female reporters, but at Cabot specifically.

"There are plenty of women in this field who take this seriously…and actually do homework and study the game, get the statistics right, and get the news right,” Sanders said. “But with you, there’s so much emotion. We don’t care what you think is gonna happen… For all the women that actually take the time to do their research and actually be real reporters and real journalists, then that’s gonna make them look bad."

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