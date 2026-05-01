Todd Monken Addresses Reports on Browns’ QB Battle Between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders

The Browns’ starting quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders remains an open race, according to first-year coach Todd Monken.

Earlier this week, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that Watson gained the edge in the Browns’ quarterback competition and had the “inside track” to becoming the starter, a report that did not exactly ignite excitement in the fan base.

During an appearance on The Ken Carman Show on 92.3 The Fan, Monken said he “would love to” have a starting quarterback picked out by training camp, but acknowledged, “I’m not there yet so I can’t say that.”

Thus far, the Browns have held just three practices as part of their spring voluntary offseason program. A starter has not been established, and Monken remains flexible on the outcome based on how the remainder of the offseason and training camp plays out.

“It’s always changing based on what you see. I don’t have a history with any of our players. They’re all external to me,” Monken said. “... The point is what I’ve seen after three days, okay that gives us a little of a 40,000 foot view of where we’re at, but that can change once we get back on the field for four weeks at the end of the spring. We’ll have a better idea then. There’s only so many reps you get. You gotta start the target to who’s gonna start opening day. Now, that can still change, and that can change even if someone’s getting two-thirds of the reps and someone’s getting a third of the reps. Because you’re still gonna play preseason games, you’re still gonna want to see those guys at quarterbacks and see how they play.”

Watson last played for the Browns in 2024, going 1–6 as he completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before tearing his Achilles. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitted last offseason that trading for Watson, who had over 22 sexual misconduct allegations when Cleveland acquired him for three first-round picks, was a “miss” for the team. Even after those comments and after missing the 2025 season, Watson remains under contract with the Browns, and thus in contention for the starting quarterback job.

After surprisingly falling to the fifth round of the draft last year, Shedeur Sanders started the Browns’ final seven games last season. Sanders had plenty of learning moments as a rookie as he completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 picks while Cleveland went 3–4.

Neither Watson nor Sanders are a thrilling option to be the Browns’ starter, a team with a good defense and what should be an improved offense after repairing the offensive line and drafting playmakers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston this offseason. Watson has not played well since the 2020 season, before he missed over a year of play due to the misconduct allegations. Sanders, meanwhile, had flashes of good play last season, but has a long way to go to becoming more consistent.

Unfortunately for the Browns, the quarterback market was not strong this offseason, leaving them with another competition for the temporary starting role. Assuming Sanders or Watson doesn’t have a spectacular season, the Browns could certainly look to find their long-term answer at the position next offseason, when an enticing quarterback class is set to hit the draft.

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