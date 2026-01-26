Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl Nod Marks a Milestone for Colorado Football

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been exciting, but it’s their former players making the biggest waves right now. A lot of that comes from the culture Colorado coach Deion Sanders has built, which keeps helping his guys shine at the next level.

Current Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders just made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Browns, the first Colorado quarterback to do it since Kordell Stewart in 2001. That’s a huge milestone for Sanders and the football program.

He was once considered a top draft pick but ended up sliding to the fifth round and started the season buried on Cleveland’s depth chart. Instead of letting that slow him down, he stayed ready and took advantage when his chance came.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) takes the field before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 21, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now Sanders is a Pro Bowler, and it shows just how far he’s come. It’s also proof that the Buffaloes are doing something right when it comes to preparing players for the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl Nod Is a Win for Him and Colorado Football

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) drops back to make a pass during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Pro Bowl honors aren’t exactly the gold standard since they’re largely fan-based, but for a player like Sanders, earning one still carries weight. It shows he’s done enough to catch the attention of both NFL critics and fans.

Sanders will be stepping in for New England Patriots quarterback and MVP finalist Drake Maye, who’ll be in the Super Bowl. While the honor may not hold the prestige it once did, Sanders still earned it over plenty of other names.

Coming off a season with 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, Sanders’ numbers might not scream “Pro Bowl," and many have pointed to Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence as a potential snub. Still, the selection is a meaningful milestone for him and for Buffaloes football. It’s a sign that fans see untapped potential in his game.

With a strong finish and the Pro Bowl nod, the Browns could head into next season with Sanders as their starter.

Making the Pro Bowl puts Sanders in the national spotlight and underscores that the Buffaloes are producing NFL-level talent. It’s a moment that validates both his personal growth and the program’s rise under Deion Sanders.

How Draft Day Doubts Fueled Shedeur Sanders’ Path to the Pro Bowl

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders arrives before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Throughout the NFL offseason, both Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward were considered top quarterbacks in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick. At one point, Sanders seemed like a first-round lock, so his slide to the fifth round surprised many.

He began the season fourth on the Browns’ depth chart behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, competing for playing time with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. That he even saw the field was unexpected, but all Sanders needed was an opportunity.

He isn’t a miracle worker, but he’s already showing the Browns coaching staff and teammates exactly what made him special at Colorado. Sanders brings a winning mentality and consistently puts his team in a position to compete.

That mindset and work ethic are what seemingly earned him Pro Bowl honors. If he continues building on this momentum, Sanders could redefine what it means to overcome draft-day disappointment.

The Browns organization just saw firsthand how Sanders’ talent, poise, and determination can lift not just a game, but an entire team.