Deion Sanders Addresses Decision to Restrict Players' Media Interviews
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off of a blowout loss to the Arizona Wildcats, and leading up to Colorado's matchup with West Virginia, Colorado is not offering any player or assistant coach availability during the week. The decision comes after Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders did not have any players speak to the media after Colorado's 52-17 loss to Arizona.
Deion Sanders: 'Fatherly Spirit'
On Nov. 4 as Sanders spoke to the media, Mark Kiszla of the Denver Gazette questioned the Buffs coach about letting players "speak for themselves" now that they are paid athletes.
"That’s a great question, let me tell you why. I have a fatherly spirit. And I have an overseer spirit. I’m trying to shield my guys from certain things that may harm them," responded Sanders. "I know the temperature of the room. I know if they can’t handle this at this time. Certain guys can, certain guys can’t. I can’t differentiate those guys and tell you, ‘You can talk to them, but you can’t talk to them.’"
"I don’t want to do that, so my job is to protect them and put an umbrella around them until I feel like they’re ready for the attacks and the assaults," Sanders continued.
Typically, players will speak to reporters on Tuesdays either before or after "Coach Prime" has his press conference. For example, Colorado wide receiver Sincere Brown and defensive back Preston Hodge had media availabilities before the Arizona game.
MORE: Shedeur Sanders' Return to Boulder Shows What Former Buffs Star Means to Colorado
MORE: The Best Thing Deion Sanders Could Do For Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: What Kevin Stefanski’s Latest Move Means for Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Career
After the Arizona loss, Sanders made it clear that he wanted blame to fall on him by appearing in front of the media alone.
"Don't attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don't attack the players. Come at me," Sanders said on Saturday.
Moving Forward for Colorado
While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Sanders talked about what he needs to do in order to turn things around for the last three games of the season.
"To stay on everybody. It has to be preparation to the fullest, including me. It has to be intellect and understanding what’s gonna happen, what should be happening, what you see. . . . Attention to details in practice, attention to details in everything we do. More tough on the discipline things we do," Sanders said.
Perhaps the biggest change for the Buffaloes will be at quarterback as Kaidon Salter will reportedly be replaced by Julian "JuJu" Lewis. The true freshman will start his first career game with the Buffs against West Virginia has Colorado and "Coach Prime" look for a spark to close out 2025. With three games remaining, the Buffaloes need three wins to become bowl eligible.
Regardless of the results, Lewis' performance will be one to watch as his development might be the key to Colorado's foreseeable future in the Sanders era.