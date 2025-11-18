Deion Sanders Addresses Rick George's Semi-Retirement, Colorado's Athletic Director Search
BOULDER — While speaking to the media on Tuesday, it didn't take long for coach Deion Sanders to address the elephant in the room of the University of Colorado's search for a new athletic director.
Rick George announced last week that he'll transition into an advisory role at the end of this academic year, ending a 13-year run as Colorado's athletic director. Sanders shared his appreciation for George during his weekly press conference and offered his trust in CU finding a stroreplacement.
"I love Rick to life," Sanders said. "I don't feel like I'm losing him because he's still gonna be part of the program. He didn't leave because of what's transpiring this year. There was already a plan in place that Rick was gonna step away from his original post, but he's still gonna help the program. I love him. I wouldn't be here without him, and we've talked extensively for a while about this decision that he's making, but I'm pretty sure we're in good hands. They've already started the search."
Check out Sanders' most notable quotes from his pre-Arizona State Sun Devils game press conference:
More On Colorado's AD Search
"They've already started some wonderful things, so I'm pretty sure, with what I know from the persons I'm in contact here, they're gonna make a great selection. I don't doubt that by any means."
Respect For Arizona State Coach Kenny Dillingham
"Coach (Kenny) Dillingham, love him to life, man. One of my classmates. We came in at the same time. What he's done for that program is unbelievable. Well deserved. I think he's the Big 12 Coach of the Year, right? Well deserved. He should have run away with it — it shouldn't have been close last year. What he did for the program and what he's doing with that program, I applaud him tremendously."
On Balancing Present With Future
"Game day is the future. You win, it helps the future. You work hard, you go at it hard, there's no difference. The thing about it, the preparation shouldn't be different if you were winning or getting your butts kicked. The recorded, to me, is not indicative of who these young men are, who these coaches are in between these walls, who this program is. The ball just isn't bouncing our way and we go to do something about it, and we're going to do something about it as soon as the season is over."
Potential Visit To Las Vegas Watch Son Shedeur Sanders' First NFL Start
"Don't know. Haven't made that decision as of yet. I'm so focused on what we have at hand. I'm not thinking about that, although I just got off the phone with him a minute ago. I'm really focused on what we have at hand."
Same Desire To Coach
"This is what I do. This is who I am. If a loss can influence me to shut it down, so what does a win influence me to do? I got to be rock steady, I got to be the same guy."
Relationship With Future AD
"You don't want anybody to come in here that you at odds with. I'm not at odds with anybody. I'm not built like that to just be messy and nasty and hateful. Why? I'm so blessed, too blessed to be stressed. I don't function like that in ignorance in animosity. I don't move like that."
What Finishing Strong Means To Coach Prime
"Winning, the quarterback developing, offensive line doing their jobs. Defense stands stout, not giving them nothing deep, nothing cheap, getting to the ball, being physical. Because you want to win, but you're evaluating. You're evaluating young men as well as the staff. Where do you go? You're doing a lot of evaluations when it's coming down the home stretch. You want to see that passion.
"Anybody could be happy and enthusiastic and get that fight in them and that dawg in them when it's all up. But when it goes left, that's when you take an eye and look at the room and see how you guys move, and see how you think, and see how you get down. Is there consistency, or were you waiting to attack the whole time?"
On Player Evaluation
"I know what I want, I know what I should see, and this year I'm gonna see it."
On Involvement With Athletic Director Search
"I want to coach football and win football games. That's what I want to do. I could be involved as much as they want me to. I'm not that kind of guy that I gotta have (someone). I'm not built like that, contrary to what anybody would think. I love this game, I love these young men, and I just want this program to be the best it can be. I'm pretty sure they're going to make a wise decision."