Intriguing Name Receives Big Endorsement For Colorado Buffaloes' Athletic Director Job
Now an executive with the Philadelphia Eagles, all-time great Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Matt Russell received a major endorsement for the school's upcoming athletic director opening.
Fellow former Colorado football standout and X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom, whose name has also been thrown around in the athletic director discussion, took to social media on Sunday to endorse Russell. After starring for the Buffs in the mid-1990s, Russell played one healthy season in the NFL and has held front office roles with the Denver Broncos and Eagles.
"Matt Russell would be an amazing AD hire at Colorado," Bloom wrote on X. "Tough as nails, bleeds black and gold, and universally respected by nearly everyone. He’s got my vote."
It's safe to assume that Bloom's endorsement means he's not interested in going for the job himself. Bloom, a former wide receiver/return specialist in Boulder who also competed as an Olympic skier, has been CEO of the X Games organization for about one year.
Matt Russell's Background
Russell has been a winner just about everywhere he's been in his post-playing career. After serving as a graduate assistant at CU in 2000, Russell spent time as a scout with the New England Patriots, Eagles and Broncos until being promoted to Denver's director of player personnel in 2012. Working closely with John Elway, Russell helped the Broncos to two Super Bowl appearances, including a win in 2016, before leaving Denver in 2021.
"Matt's energy and passion for his work have earned him a tremendous amount of respect from those inside our organization," Elway said in a press release at the time of Russell's promotion. "His leadership and evaluation skills make him the perfect fit to oversee the player personnel departments."
Russell also credited Elway for helping him develop as a valuable front office member.
"I got to work with the all-time greatest Bronco and to be able to work for him, learn from him, learn how he makes decisions, learn how he digests information — he's very methodical in his approach and the decisions that he makes," Russell said, per the Broncos. "I could go on forever about the things I've learned from him, but it was an honor to work for him."
Russell is currently the Eagles' senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager, a role he has held since 2016.
Rick George To Step Down As Athletic Director
Now in his 13th year as Colorado's athletic director, Rick George announced this past week that he'll be stepping down from his role following the 2025-26 academic year. George played a key role in bringing head football coach Deion Sanders to Boulder and bringing the Buffs back to the Big 12 Conference.
George will remain at Colorado next year under the role of special advisor to the chancellor and director of athletics emirates.