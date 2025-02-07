Deion Sanders adds Hall-of-Famer Marshall Faulk to coaching staff at Colorado
Deion Sanders continues to build one of the most star-studded coaching staffs in college football, adding another Hall of Famer to the Colorado Buffaloes. This time, it’s legendary running back Marshall Faulk, who will take over as the team’s running backs coach. With this hire, Colorado now has three Pro Football Hall of Famers on staff—Sanders, Faulk, and Warren Sapp—bringing an unmatched level of football pedigree to Boulder.
Faulk’s resume speaks for itself. One of the most dynamic running backs in NFL history, he was named the league’s MVP in 2000 and won three consecutive Offensive Player of the Year awards. His impact on the field helped propel the St. Louis Rams to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XXXIV.
As a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection, Faulk revolutionized the running back position with his elite rushing and receiving abilities. He remains the only player in NFL history with over 12,000 rushing yards and 6,000 receiving yards, a testament to his versatility.
Before his legendary NFL career, Faulk was a dominant force at San Diego State, where he was a three-time first-team All-American and twice earned unanimous honors. His explosive playmaking ability made him a Heisman Trophy contender each season, finishing as the runner-up in his sophomore year. The Indianapolis Colts made him the No. 2 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft, and he spent five seasons in Indianapolis before becoming the centerpiece of the Rams’ high-powered “Greatest Show on Turf” offense.
Beyond football, Faulk has remained involved in the game and his community. After retiring, he worked as an NFL Network analyst and dedicated time to philanthropic efforts through the Marshall Faulk Foundation. His organization has funded youth programs, mentorship networks, and revitalization projects in underserved communities.
With Faulk now coaching Colorado’s running backs, Coach Prime’s vision for the Buffaloes continues to take shape. His presence should have an immediate impact on player development, as few have ever played the position at such a high level. Adding another gold jacket to the staff solidifies Colorado as one of the most intriguing programs in college football.