Deion Sanders and Buffs are rolling at the right time with bowl hopes
The surging Colorado Buffaloes host Cincinnati Saturday night in another late-night tussle at Folsom Field. Try and stay awake. The product is improving. Much to the surprise of everyone, including your scribe, the chatter about Coach Prime’s 5-2 team isn’t focused on the offense and its abundance of talent at the skill positions. Nope. It’s on the suddenly stalwart defense.
It’s been said, “Familiarity breeds contempt.” Not so in the case of the Buffs’ defense. It has bred success. Totally revamped via transfers prior to the season, coordinator Robert Livingston’s crew leads the Big 12 in sacks with 21. Seven last week against Arizona, which had allowed only six the entire season. That’s not a typo. Buff defenders have also recovered seven fumbles, second in the conference to only the Bearcats.
What the heck is going on?
One game shy of bowl eligibility, Colorado is playing its best football of the Prime tenure. It was surprising to see the Buffs received zero votes for entry into the AP poll this past week. That should change if Colorado continues to play to its best abilities offensively, defensively and special teams.
These days, in this crazy world that is college football, one of the most challenging aspects for any program? Especially one’s rebuilding like Colorado, is creating a team spirit reminiscent of the “One Heart Beat” 1989 Buffs.
Winning certainly helps. All the new faces in the locker room and the holdovers from last season? They are beginning to sense something special is unfolding. “I think everybody’s been bought in since I got here this summer, “ says receiver Will Sheppard, a Vanderbilt transfer. “There’s never been any doubt. I think these wins are instilling more and more confidence in us every week.”
It does activate memories of the ’89 season. Your scribe had a front-row seat. It started with an impressive win at home against Texas. It was the coming out party for sophomore Darian Hagan. The wonderful guy was thrust into a starting role for the cancer-stricken senior signal-caller Sal Aunese. A team leader.
The Buffs shredded the ‘Horns at home, same for No. 10 Illinois and then ventured west to Seattle and spanked nationally-ranked Washington. It was a misty day at Husky Stadium, never forgotten for a pre-game gesture. The stadium public address announcer asked the crowd to rise for a moment of silence for the departed Aunese. He had passed just days before. Once the crowd rose, the Buffs dropped to one knee in honor of their fallen comrade. I was standing just a few feet away. It was like tears coming down from heaven for the grieving Buffs. Unbelievable.
The Buffs under Bill McCartney ripped through the Big 8 conference schedule undefeated. The team’s confidence grew each week. Colorado’s season ended in disappointment with a loss to Notre Dame but nothing can erase the magic of that moment.
The 2024 team, like its predecessor, senses something special is unfolding at the foot of the Flatirons. Five games remain. After Cincy, another bye to rest and restore for the final four. The offense is more balanced, a lockdown defense is aggressive and special teams are excelling. Kicker Alejandro Mata was named the Big 12 special teams player of the week for his performance at Arizona.
There’s not a game remaining that is not winnable. Mighty Mo is alive in Boulder. Barring injuries it’s not unrealistic to complete this campaign with ten wins and earn a prestigious bowl spot. Prime talked about the future and mentioned, “We want to reward 99-year-old superfan Peggy Coppom with a really nice bowl, not just any bowl.” Coach, amen to that. Peggy is priceless. Let’s not forget ALL long-suffering Buff fans. It’s been too long. Could this be a team that, at least for this moment, restores the pride and tradition?
Thanks to the love/hate relationship America has with Coach Prime and the constant national exposure it brings, many will be watching. To quote CU’s Hall of Fame coach McCartney, “If you can see it and believe it? You can achieve it!”
Come on Buffs, show us that actually happens sometimes.