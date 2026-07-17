Five Outgoing Transfers the Colorado Buffaloes Will Miss

The Colorado Buffaloes’ outgoing transfer class was very top-heavy. While they didn’t lose irreplaceable depth, there are several impactful starters who are on the way out.

From five-star transfers atop the national portal class to impactful three-stars who will be dearly missed, here are the five most impactful outgoing transfers for the Buffaloes in 2026.

1. Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) looks on before the game against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Seaton is not only the highest-rated outgoing transfer from Colorado, but the second-highest-rated player in the 2026 transfer portal by 247Sports. The site lists him as a five-star transfer, the same star rating it gave him as a high school recruit.

Seaton was the anchor of the Buffs’ offensive line and would’ve been again in 2026. Instead, he joins Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he aims to carry on his journey into being an NFL prospect.

2. Safety Tawfiq Byard

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Tawfiq Byard (7) celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byrad has built his career on flying under the radar, and that was no different in the transfer portal. Despite racking up 79 total tackles, 58 solo tackles and two forced fumbles (all of which were team-highs) in 2025, he was listed as just a three-star transfer by 247Sports.

Byard transferred to the Texas A&M Aggies during the offseason, joining a major College Football Playoff contender with the opportunity to shine on the stage of the SEC. For the Buffaloes, they’ll be missing the biggest piece of their defense from the 2025 season. However, they did a good job of rebuilding the safety core in the portal, which will ease the pain of losing Byard.

3. Wide Receiver Omarion Miller

Omarion Miller (#4 WR) catches a pass during ASU football practice at Kajikawa Practice fields in Tempe, Arizona, on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes also lost their leading receiver from a season ago in Miller. He was listed as a four-star transfer by 247Sports after tallying 808 yards and eight touchdowns on 45 catches in 2025. He elected to stay in the Big 12, transferring to the Arizona State Sun Devils, whom the Buffs will play in Tempe, Arizona, on Nov. 7.

Miller’s 6-2, 210-pound frame makes him a versatile receiver. He was effective in deep-passing situations for the Buffs in 2025, and would’ve benefitted them in the slot in Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ scheme as well. To address his absence, the Buffaloes also hit the portal hard at the receiver position during the offseason.

4. Cornerback DJ McKinney

Sep 7, 2024; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback DJ McKinney (8) warms up before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McKinney had an up-and-down career at Colorado, with some very high highs but disappointingly low lows. There would be occasional games in which he was a liability on the Buffaloes’ defense, but others in which he was a crucial difference-maker.

His 2024 performance was his best in the black and gold, as he tallied 61 tackles, 43 of which were unassisted, eight pass breakups, a forced fumble and three interceptions, with one being for a touchdown. He was listed as a four-star transfer by 247Sports and joined the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the offseason. A former Notre Dame cornerback will hope to fill the void he left, as Cree Thomas has stood out since transferring to Colorado.

5. Running Back Dallan Hayden

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Dallan Hayden (7) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Hayden’s numbers at Colorado weren’t outstanding, the prospects of what they could’ve been in 2026 make his departure impactful. Marion’s system utilizes its running backs far more than that of Pat Shurmur, who was the Buffs’ offensive coordinator during Hayden’s time in Boulder. Hayden would’ve been a top contender for the top running back job, and had he won it, his production likely would’ve surpassed anything he’s done to this point in his career.

However, Hayden transferred to the Memphis Tigers as a three-star transfer according to 247Sports. His opportunities will likely be plentiful with the Tigers, but what could’ve been will likely remain on the minds of Buffs fans.

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