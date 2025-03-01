Deion Sanders and Colorado avoided losing key assistant to NFL, per report
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes nearly lost one of their top assistants, defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, to the NFL this offseason.
According to NFL insider Albert Breer, Livingston was a serious candidate for the New Orleans Saints' defensive coordinator position, a role that ultimately went to former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley.
Livingston, who previously worked with the Cincinnati Bengals for over a decade , made a strong impression on new Saints head coach Kellen Moore. His success with Colorado’s defense in 2024, which saw the Buffaloes rank in the Top 50 nationally, made him an attractive candidate at the next level. However, despite the NFL interest, Livingston remains in Boulder—at least for now.
The Buffaloes have already experienced notable coaching turnover this offseason, with offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and defensive assistant Vincent Dancy departing for Mississippi State. Keeping Livingston was a major priority for Sanders and Colorado’s administration, leading to a lucrative contract extension.
Earlier in February, Livingston signed a two-year deal worth $1.55 million in 2025 and $1.7 million in 2026, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in program history.
Livingston's retention is crucial for the Buffaloes as they prepare for a new era without stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, who are expected to declare for the NFL Draft. Colorado's defense will be a key factor in their 2025 success, especially as they adjust to a revamped roster and potential quarterback battle between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and blue-chip recruit Julian Lewis.
Although Livingston remains with Colorado for now, Breer noted that NFL teams will likely come calling again in 2026, making his long-term future in Boulder uncertain. For now, though, Sanders and the Buffaloes have secured a critical piece of their coaching staff.