Deion Sanders and Colorado draw another huge TV audience for Kansas State
Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes football team continue to draw massive TV audiences, even in "stupid" late-night time slots.
In Week 7, the Buffaloes' 31-28 loss to Kansas State attracted 3.3 million viewers on ESPN despite a late kickoff of 10:15 p.m. ET and having the game start on ESPN News. The game marked the network's second-best Saturday late game since 2012, peaking at 3.7 million viewers. The top for CU's game last year against Colorado State, that drew over 5 million.
This is just the latest chapter in what has been an extremely popular season for Colorado football, with no game drawing fewer than 3 million viewers and an average viewership of 4.2 million halfway through the season.
Their most-watched game so far came in Week 2 against Nebraska, a 28-10 loss that drew 6.3 million viewers, making it NBC's most-watched Big Ten Saturday night game since the network started airing Big Ten matchups in 2023. Other notable games include their season opener against NDSU, which averaged 4.8 million viewers and peaked at 5.6 million, making it ESPN's most-watched Thursday night opener since 2017.
Colorado’s Week 5 victory over UCF pulled in 4.08 million viewers on FOX, and their thrilling overtime win against Baylor in Week 4 attracted 3.64 million viewers. Even their rivalry matchup with Colorado State in Week 3 saw 3.2 million people tune in on CBS.
The Buffaloes have become must-see TV, with every game aired on national television. Their ability to draw high ratings, regardless of the game's outcome, is a testament to the magnetic appeal of Deion Sanders and his revamped Colorado program. The Buffaloes back in the spotlight as they face Arizona on the road, with the game airing on FOX this Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.