Deion Sanders and Colorado land Texas A&M transfer OL Aki Ogunbiyi
Colorado has landed a significant addition to their offensive line with the transfer of Texas A&M offensive lineman Aki Ogunbiyi. This move signals head coach Deion Sanders’ ongoing commitment to the trenches after a season plagued by pass protection struggles.
Ogunbiyi, a 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman from Houston, Texas, brings experience and potential to a unit that ranked near the bottom nationally in sacks allowed, giving up 39 in 2024.
Ogunbiyi's decision to transfer to Colorado comes after four seasons at Texas A&M, where he showcased his talent despite limited playing time. Originally a four-star recruit in the 2020 class, Ogunbiyi was ranked as the No. 9 offensive guard in the nation and the No. 34 player in Texas. His arrival at College Station was met with high expectations, and while he contributed in multiple games, his full potential was never fully realized during his time with the Aggies.
Over the course of his career at Texas A&M, Ogunbiyi accumulated 654 offensive snaps, starting eight games and earning the team’s Offensive Most Improved Player Award. His size, strength, and pedigree as a run blocker align well with the Buffaloes' urgent need to establish a more formidable offensive line presence. In the 2023 season, Ogunbiyi appeared in three games against McNeese, Missouri, and New Mexico State before entering the transfer portal.
For Colorado, Ogunbiyi’s arrival could provide an immediate boost to their offensive line, a crucial factor as the Buffaloes aim to contend in the Big 12.
With only one year of eligibility remaining, Ogunbiyi is expected to compete for a starting role at either guard position this spring. His experience against SEC competition and accolades as an improved offensive player could make him a pivotal piece in Colorado’s efforts to protect quarterback Shedeur Sanders and strengthen the run game.
As Coach Prime continues to reshape the roster, Ogunbiyi’s transfer underscores the Buffaloes' focus on enhancing their offensive line – a critical step toward achieving their championship aspirations.