Colorado Linebacker Gideon Lampron Turns Heads With Prestigious Big 12 Honor

The Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron received high praise from the Big 12 Conference following week 9.

All after the defender delivered his share of game-changing moments on Halloween against Kansas State. Especially with Colorado needing to snap out of a five-game losing streak.

Gideon Lampron Honored by Big 12 Following Kansas State Game

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon Lampron (44) tackles Kansas State Wildcats running back Rodney Fields Jr. (20) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lampron earned co-defensive player of the week by the Big 12 Conference on Nov. 2. This stemming from the Bowling Green transfer raising his game another level, especially with the Buffaloes earning for a victory.

So Lampron compiled 15 total tackles, including delivering four stops behind the line of scrimmage. And two regarding the latter stat came off of sacks when defensive coordinator Chris Marve called on Lampron to blitz. However, Lampron never basked in his personal stats while addressing reporters after the emotional 27-24 overtime win.

“I was just doing what the coach called,” Lampron said to reporters. “I try not to pay too much attention to stats. I’m proud of this team. I just want to win games, and yeah, whatever I can do to help the team.”

He even broke a notable other skid involving the Buffaloes.

What Gideon Lampron Honor Also Means for Colorado

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass as Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron (44) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lampron snapped one other streak in receiving this Big 12 Conference honor outside of ending Colorado's slide.

He rises as the first Buffalo to receive a weekly honor by the conference since quarterback Julian Lewis in week two. Lewis claimed the Big 12's Freshman of the Week honor after surpassing 300 yards passing against Weber State in that 52-21 rout.

Lewis, though, weighed on the minds of Lampron and the other Colorado players heading into the KSU showdown. Lewis suffered a medical emergency in the days leading up to the Wildcats game inside Folsom Field, including needing to be hospitalized.

Lampron and other Buffaloes dedicated the victory to Lewis. Every Colorado player and coach representative shouted him out by making a "10" sign with their hands, honoring Lewis's number.

Colorado players throwing up 10s for Julian Lewis after an OT win. https://t.co/EQaGpUOcOr pic.twitter.com/qQ4vJ5pCH2 — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) October 31, 2026

Hence why the Halloween win came with a "more than football" attitude for Colorado and Lampron. And this win also keeps Colorado afloat for a certain race.

What Else is at Stake for Colorado

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrate the overtime win against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado and coach Deion Sanders remains two games behind .500 with its 3-5 record, even after taking down Kansas State. Yet, the Buffaloes aren't officially eliminated out of one notable race just yet.

The race to clinch bowl eligibility.

Colorado's first eight games featured top 10 foe Utah, a Northwestern team that eventually rose to 24th, plus then No. 7 ranked Texas Tech. But now the remaining four games features just one ranked opponent left in No. 17 Houston, which heads to Boulder on Nov. 13.

The Buffaloes will also face three teams that sit at three or four losses: Nov. 7 opponent Arizona State (4-4), Nov. 21 foe Cincinnati (5-3) and the post Thanksgiving showdown on Nov. 28 against UCF (4-4), the latter becoming the final home game for the seniors.

The win over KSU now bumps Colorado's six-victory chances to 10.9 percent per the ESPN Football Power Index. Surely Colorado will lean on the Big 12's leader in total tackles and tackles for a loss Lampron to create a new spark to close out the season.

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