Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick Battling For Defensive Line Recruit Manoah Faupasa
When Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders hired Domata Peko to lead the defensive line, Pandora's box opened. Three-star defensive line recruit Manoah Faupusa might be next.
The 6-2, 310-pound stalwart has Colorado in his final three prospective schools, along with the North Carolina Tar Heels and Arizona Wildcats. He's set to commit on July 5.
Faupusa took an official visit to Boulder this past week. He had high marks for "Coach Prime" and company, praising the recent surge of Polynesian talent.
"They already have Coach Peko and guys on the team like Mana Taimani and Domata Peko Jr.," Faupasa told Scott Procter of DNVR. "They're definitely about to pick up a couple more Polynesian guys to get that Poly pipeline started."
Faupasa, prepping at Santa Margarita Catholic High School (Rancho Santa Margarita, California) and born in Los Alamitos, California, is a three-star recruit ranked No. 67 by 247Sports among prospects from the Golden State in 2026. Among non-specified defensive linemen (hybrid defensive ends and tackles), he's pegged at No. 89.
After three standout varsity seasons, Faupasa garnered offers from several premier collegiate programs. The Texas Longhorns, Miami Hurricanes and USC Trojans have offered him, but the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Maryland Terrapins snuck into the top five behind Colorado, Arizona and North Carolina.
Faupasa visited coach Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels in April and ventured to Tucson last weekend. Arizona is notable for its Polynesian presence, while Colorado and UNC are rising programs with coaches of NFL immortality.
Faupasa has previously stated he grew up a fan of Peko, who had an excellent 15-year NFL career at defensive tackle, most notably with the Cincinnati Bengals. Peko transitioned into high-level coaching in 2024 as a defensive assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.
He'll coach up the trenches alongside Warren Sapp, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle in his second year as senior quality control analyst for the Buffaloes.
"Coach Peko and Coach Sapp are historically two of the greatest defensive linemen of all time," Faupasa said. "Getting the opportunity to play for them is a definite blessing. They've been to the places I want to be, so why wouldn't I trust them?"
Colorado has NFL experience on its coaching staff far deeper than at the D-line. Over 150 years on the sport's highest stage has had a profound influence on the recruiting trail.
This offseason, Colorado has gotten bigger, faster and stronger along the defensive line. Namely, Alabama Crimson Tide transfer Jeheim Oatis enters the fray alongside Amari McNeill, Anquin Barnes Jr. and a host of elite edge rushers. The Buffs led the Big 12 in sacks last season and had their most in over 30 years.
One of the Buffaloes' three current 2026 commits is Domata Peko Jr., son of the coach. Colorado is also pursuing Joseph Peko, Domata Jr.'s brother ranked a three-star by recruiting services. Mana Taimani was added to the offensive line this winter after a stint with the Ole Miss Rebels.
A Polynesian pipeline returning to Colorado would hugely benefit the trenches. The Buffs have had several star Samoans before, such as late quarterback Sal Aunese.