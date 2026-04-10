Deion Sanders, Brennan Marion Pitch New Spring Scrimmage Idea

As the Colorado Buffaloes’ spring game approaches, coach Deion Sanders and offensive coordinator Brennan Marion discussed a different type of preseason scrimmage.

During their respective press conferences on Tuesday and Thursday, Sanders and his offensive coordinator discussed a potential exhibition series against the Colorado State Rams and why they think it should become a part of the season schedule.

Deion Sanders’s thoughts

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is interviewed by ESPN during a time out in the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Coach Prime was firmly behind the idea, first questioning the fact that other college sports have the opportunity to play scrimmage games, but football teams don’t.

“I think it’s only right,” Sanders said. “I really would love to scrimmage a team, I think every other sport gets that opportunity…I don’t know why we don’t.”

He then created the initial buzz around a home and away series by suggesting that the Buffaloes participate in one against their in-state rivals, the Colorado State Rams.

“I would love to go down the street and play a home and away against Colorado State,” Sanders said. “I think it’s only right.”

He mentioned the benefits it would have for both universities, and it's certainly an interesting point. The Rocky Mountain Showdown isn’t set to take place again until the 2029 season. This scrimmage series would give fans an opportunity to see the matchup played more frequently, and the ticket sales would speak for themselves.

“I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Sanders said. “We’re going to sell our stadium out, we’re going to sell their stadium out, it would be a two-year deal, we go home and away. I think it’s appropriate.”

While the spring game serves its purpose, college football players don’t have the opportunity to measure themselves against anyone outside their own team until the first game of the regular season. It is a unique situation across not only college but professional sports as well.

“We want to measure ourselves not just against ourselves but against someone else,” Sanders said. “Like, if the offense is doing well, what does that say about the defense, and vice versa? …You don’t even have to let us play a game. Can we practice against them?”

Brennan Marion’s thoughts

Sep 1, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes raise the centennial cup following the win over the Colorado State Rams at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Buffaloes defeated the Rams 41-27. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Marion, in his first season as Colorado’s offensive coordinator, was just as behind the idea as Coach Prime, who has now played Colorado State twice in his tenure. Marion has had the advantage of playing preseason scrimmages in his other roles, so he’s seen firsthand the benefits it can have on a team’s season.

“Being a former high school coach, you always get a scrimmage to see what your team is like,” Marion said. “In the NFL, you get a scrimmage to see what your team is like, I don’t know why you wouldn’t be able to do that in college football as well.”

He agreed with Sanders on the front of seeing his team compete against someone outside their own walls, but he also emphasized the amount of financial benefit it would have for the fans getting to see the rivalry played more frequently.

CU football fans are fired up after taking a lead in the second quarter against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think it would be big regionally for a lot of teams that have lost rivalries and don’t play against each other anymore,” Marion said. “For fans to get those opportunities to see their favorite two schools get out there. It could raise a lot of money, which could help some of the boosters in some of their NIL efforts. That could be really great for all parties involved.”

As college football considers the potential adaptation of a more NFL-style, summer OTAs format that includes scrimmages to its preseason schedule, the models pitched by coaches like Sanders and Marion will likely be considered. In the ever-changing world of college football, it doesn’t seem like scrimmage implementation is too far away.