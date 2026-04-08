Colorado Buffaloes Offense's Main Goal Next Season

In the 2025 season, the Colorado Buffaloes struggled to find balance between the pass and run games. With several additions along the offensive line and at all the skill positions, Colorado has a better chance of striking that balance.

One of the Buffaloes offensive linemen commented on the run game and why he expects it to take a significant step forward in 2026.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Demetrius Hunter (59) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Center Demetrius Hunter’s Expectations

Houston transfer Demetrius Hunter has transferred over to Colorado with hopes of finding a major role on the offense, competing for the starting center job in spring practice with Sean Kinney. In his Tuesday morning presser, Hunter had some comments on how he sees the offense looking next season.

“This group, we’ve got a lot of talent. I love what we’ve been accomplishing. The run game is looking amazing. I know last year Colorado was really more known for the pass game, but I think we’re gonna be way more balanced this year. Got some weapons at receiver, weapons at running back. I just really feel like we can’t be stopped,” said Hunter.

As an offensive lineman, Hunter has a unique perspective on the game and understands the importance of establishing the run to create more favorable passing situations on later downs.

When an offensive line can’t establish its dominance in the run game, it puts it at a huge disadvantage against defensive lines that are becoming more athletic as the game continues to evolve.

Colorado felt that struggle in the 2025 season as they averaged just 125.58 rush yards per game, which ranked 104th in the nation. As a result of the inability to run the ball last season, the Buffaloes quarterbacks were put in a very tough position and were not able to perform.

Heading into 2026, Colorado will have a new approach under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion that does emphasize the balance Hunter is talking about. At Sacramento State, Marion helped orchestrate one of the better FCS rush attacks and used the pass game as a complement to create explosive plays with the receivers he had.

This same approach could be very successful in Colorado with great talent up front and at all the skill positions.

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Added Talent

In the transfer portal, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and his staff made it a priority to find lots of experience and production, which seems to have paid off with a lot of high-level talent on the outside and in the backfield.

At wide receiver, the Buffaloes were able to bring in Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry, and Ernest Campbell to add that speed and explosiveness to Marion’s offense. At running back, the new additions include Damian Henderson II, Jaquail Smith, and Richard Young.

Refugio's Ernest Campbell competes in the Class 2A 200-meter run at the UIL State Track and Field meet, Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The interesting aspect of these additions is the fact that Campbell, Henderson, and Smith all followed Marion from Sacramento State, where each of them experienced great success and are hoping to repeat that success next season in Boulder.

Marion is very innovative with the variety of formations he has and the ability to move players all over the field in what he has called a positionless offense. This versatility that the skill players at Colorado have could give defenses lots of trouble trying to match up in coverage with the receivers, backs, and tight ends for the Buffaloes.

Because Marion can have that versatility with his offense, he can get into the run game in several different ways, which makes it so hard for defenses to limit the run game at the line of scrimmage. Colorado’s offense has a great opportunity to succeed under Marion because of his scheme, but the added talent on the field could make a significant impact as well.

Sanders has emphasized the importance of scoring 30 points per game, but doing so requires a balance between the run and the pass.

If the Buffaloes can find that balance, Colorado could become a very dangerous team in the Big 12.