Deion Sanders Gives Candid Opinion on His New Coaching Staff at Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders spoke to the media on Friday after the team's third spring practice, and "Coach Prime" had plenty of praise for his new-look coaching staff.

Entering 2026, the Buffaloes will have two new coordinators in offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve, and Sanders believes he has his best staff since he arrived at Colorado before the 2023 season.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I feel as though we have the best that has been assembled in my tenure by far. All of the gentlemen who have coached with me, that’s not a knock to them because I love them. Still have a relationship with all of them, and I’m thankful, but I’m thankful for progression, I’m thankful for elevation," Sanders said on Friday.

In addition to Marion and Marve coordinator their respective units, Sanders promoted a few coaches like defensive lines coach Dante Carter and running backs coach Johnnie Mack after the departures of previous Buffs coaches Domata Peko and Marshall Faulk.

However, "Coach Prime" emphasized the leadership of Colorado's two coordinators, revealing it was a key part of his search process.

"When you assemble a coaching staff, you’re thinking of several different components," said Sanders. "And to hit them all is very unusual. You want to hit a multitude of them, but you’re mainly looking for coordinators that have that head coach feel."

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

"Like I want them to be the head coach of the offense, the head coach of the defense. Special teams has a head coach, like somebody to lead that charge that I don’t have to yell, scream, fuss or even cuss, knowing that I don’t use profanity, but we have those type of men in house, and I’m appreciative," he continued.

When it comes to Marve, he arrived at Colorado with a coaching career that started in 2014, and he brought defensive coordinator experience to the table when he was initially hired to coach the Buffaloes linebackers.

"We got a guy that is fully overqualified for this darn position right on staff, and we don’t have to go outside in the street to find somebody at the last minute. We knew what type it was, and I’m thankful that we knew," Sanders said about Marve.

On the other side of the ball, Sanders also revealed some of his criteria when looking for an offensive coordinator for star quarterback Julian Lewis and the rest of the unit. In addition to scoring points, "Coach Prime" emphasized the importance of that leadership quality that he looks for from both of his coordinators.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

"The points per game. Everybody that interviewed, they averaged over 30 points per game. 30 per points per game is our threshold. When we score 30 points per game, we win. When we don’t, we lose. When we hold people under a certain number as well, we win. So that was huge, so everyone we brought in to interview, that was that. But I needed toughness, that mentality. I need somebody that was gonna apply pressure and understand how we get down around here," Sanders said about hiring Marion.

As Colorado's spring practice continues, Buffs fans will have a chance to watch the program's new-look coachin staff in action during the spring game on April 11.

