Deion Sanders Offers Intriguing Opportunity for Offensive Coordinator Brennan Marion

Colorado Buffaloes offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has arrived in Boulder, Colorado, with high expectations thanks in part to Buffs quarterback Julian Lewis and his perceived potential. Some have even tapped Marion as a potential successor to Colorado coach Deion Sanders, but the Buffaloes offensive coordinator revealed that he has plenty to gain from working along side the Hall of Famer.

Brennan Marion Raves About Deion Sanders

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

In an interview with On3's Pete Nakos, Marion told Nakos some of what he has already learned from "Coach Prime."

"Coach Prime is really just helping me with my soft skills, as you would say. I’m a tough coach; I’m on my players all the time. There’s a balance there. So coach is really helping me in that avenue. I like to see the way other people do things as well. I’m in the learning phase, right? I don’t feel like I’m a know-it-all or have all the answers," Marion said to Nakos.

"It’s good to get around somebody who’s done things at the highest level, at multiple levels. As a player, as a coach — obviously coach has a gold jacket. To learn and pick his brain and the ideas that he has, things that I wouldn’t have thought of, it’s good for me to pick up and learn. So when I do get the opportunity again, I’m ready to go out there with new strategies and new ways to do it," Marion continued.

When Sanders hired Marion, the move was met with excitement and enthusiasm as the former Sacramento State coach has been considered a rising star in the coaching industry. With stops at Hawaii, Pittsburgh, Texas, and UNLV before landing at Sacramento State, Marion has not spent more than two seasons with the same college program.

While his tendency to move around might raise questions about his future in Colorado, Marion has also earned promotions throughout his career. Marion was the wide receiver coach at Pittsburgh before holding the same title as well as passing game coordinator with Texas, a clear step up. After a year with the Longhorns, Marion became the offensive coordinator at UNLV for two seasons.

His fast ascension is a credit to his coaching ability, and Marion's excitement to grow and learn under Sanders might be one of his bigger strengths.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's a stark change from Sanders' previous offensive coordinator at Colorado, former NFL head coach Pat Shurmur. However, the Buffaloes offense stalled in 2025, averaging 20.9 points per game (No 116 out of 136 teams in the coutry).

Last season, Colorado completed 38.42 percent of third-down conversion attempts as the Buffaloes struggled to sustain drives. "Coach Prime" and company also faced questions at quarterback throughout the year, but Lewis enters 2026 as the expected starter, giving the program some stability at the most important position on the field.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

As for the rest of the offense, the wide receiver room is almost entirely overhauled, featuring transfers like Kam Perry, Danny Scudero, and DeAndre Moore Jr. as well as returning Buffs receiver Joseph Williams. Colorado's running back room consists of Marion's former players from Sacramento State, Jaquail Smith and Damian Henderson II, as well as Alabama transfer Richard Young.

Colorado's spring game is scheduled for April 11, giving Buffs fans the first chance to see the new roster compete against one another and run some of Marion's offense.