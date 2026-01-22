The Six Colorado Transfers Who Still Need A Portal Home
With spring semesters underway at colleges across the country, a few former Colorado Buffaloes players who entered the transfer portal earlier this month have yet to find a new home.
There's still plenty of time remaining before spring camps kick off, but their anxiety levels should only rise with each passing day. Meanwhile, 18 of coach Deion Sanders' 37 departing transfers have committed to a Power Four school and others will continue their college careers at a lower-level program.
Colorado has so far added 42 players from the transfer portal, including former Texas wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and will likely add a few more.
Below are the five departing Colorado transfers who've yet to find a new home in the portal:
Offensive Tackle Jordan Seaton
Jordan Seaton likely won't be sitting in the portal for too much longer as the Oregon Ducks and LSU Tigers are both making strong pushes to land the five-star offensive tackle, according to multiple reports.
By far the most surprising Buff to enter the portal this offseason, Seaton started in 22 games at left tackle across his two seasons in Boulder. He announced his decision to enter the portal only days before the offseason window closed last Friday.
Running Back Simeon Price
Another player who entered the portal relatively late, running back Simeon Price appeared in only four games this past year before suffering a season-ending injury. The former Coastal Carolina transfer finished his lone season in Boulder with 143 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Offensive Lineman Walker Andersen
Offensive lineman Walker Andersen, a former transfer from UCLA, did not see game action during his lone season with the Buffs in 2025. Before joining the Bruins and later the Buffs, Andersen was an all-conference offensive lineman at El Dorado High School in California.
Cornerback Noah King
Cornerback Noah King is currently looking for his third school within the past year. He spent last spring at Kansas State before transferring to Colorado for the 2025 season and is now back in the portal.
King didn't see any game action with the Buffs and was awarded a redshirt.
Safety Terrance Love
Safety Terrance Love appeared in one game with the Buffs last season but was removed from Colorado's roster in October. In two prior seasons at Auburn, Love totaled seven tackles and two pass breakups.
Cornerback Kyle Carpenter
A true freshman who also left the Buffs midway through last season, cornerback Kyle Carpenter is an unranked transfer with four years of eligibility to use at his next school. Carpenter hails from Georgia, where he played two seasons of varsity football at Buford High School.
Eligibility Question Marks
Because all four spent multiple years at the junior college level, the eligibility statuses of offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace, linebacker Reggie Hughes, defensive tackle Tavian Coleman and cornerback Tyrecus Davis are murky. All four reportedly entered the portal, but each may need some help from the NCAA to get another year of eligibility.
Led by Clemson wide receiver Tristan Smith, there's currently a push for junior college time to not count toward NCAA eligibility. Last year, the NCAA ruled that student-athletes who spent time at the junior college level would receive just one additional year of eligibility.
