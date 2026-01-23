Deion Sanders Calls Out NCAA For 'Ignorant' Timing of Transfer Portal Window

The NCAA football calendar may need another adjustment in regards to when undergraduate players are allowed to enter the transfer portal.

About one week after this offseason's lone transfer portal window (Jan. 2-16), Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders made that point known on Thursday while appearing on Thee Pregame Show's "The Morning Run Live." Sanders, who has so far added 42 transfers, shared that because CU's spring semester began midway through the portal window, it has been somewhat of a nightmare getting student-athletes enrolled in a timely manner.

"I think we just got all the kids on campus today for the first time and they're trying to fight to get them in school," Sanders said on the show. "I've got a bone to pick with the NCAA. The timing is ignorant. We gotta stop saying student-athletes and say athlete-student because they don't care. If they were student-athletes, they would have the timing of this portal thing (fixed)."

Adding a transfer takes far more work than that player simply committing and later signing. Among several other hurdles, Colorado faculty must ensure that credits are transferred properly and the necessary classes are available for enrollment.

"Our academic people, God bless them right here at CU," Sanders said. "They're fighting their butts off to get the kids in school and not miss any time, so they can make sure academically we are astute."

CU's spring semester classes began Jan. 8, meaning several transfers missed valuable time and must fight to catch up. While many players are only enrolled in online classes, the timing remains less than ideal.

The Buffs began winter workouts earlier this week, and show host Uncle Neely reminded listeners that certain transfers weren't present due to the enrollment process. It also remains likely that Colorado will add more players via the portal, setting up further academic challenges.

Eligibility is another hurdle that must be cleared. BuffZone's Brian Howell reported Wednesday that New Mexico State transfer defensive lineman Ezra Christensen is no longer expected to join the Buffs are exhausting his college eligibility, a fact that was seemingly unknown by Colorado and other programs that recruited him out of the portal.

A Closer Look At Colorado's Incoming Transfer Portal Class

Assuming the Buffs don't have another issue with player eligibility, 42 transfers have joined the program this month, including 18 from the Power Four level and 11 via the FCS. Colorado's class ranks No. 22 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports.

Every offensive and defensive position group has added at least one transfer, highlighted by a trio of four-stars in linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas), safety Boo Carter (Tennessee) and wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas).

For a complete look at Colorado's transfer portal class, check out Colorado Buffaloes on SI's transfer portal tracker.