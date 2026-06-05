Deion Sanders Challenges Latest Ranking of Danny Scudero

Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero is arguably the biggest transfer that coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes landed in the offseason after Scudero led the FBS in 2025 with 1,297 receiving yards, averaging 108.1 receiving yards per game.

The addition of Scudero to Colorado's offense has received national attention, with ESPN's Billy Tucker recently ranking the Buffs receiver as one of the top 100 newcomers in college football entering 2026. According to Tucker, Scudero is the No. 35 incoming transfer and/or recruit in the country:

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for a first down and then run in for a touchdown against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

"He brings explosiveness and quickness that allow him to separate easily from defenders. That separation ability comes from his sharp change of direction and vertical speed. Combined with his natural feel as a route runner and big-play ability, Scudero gives QB Julian Lewis another dynamic option entering his second season," Tucker wrote.

Scudero isn't the only Colorado newcomer to make the list as linebacker Gideon Lampron was ranked No. 92 out of 100 by Tucker. However, Sanders was quick to disagree with Tucker's ranking,

Deion Sanders Disappointed With Danny Scudero's Ranking

Tucker recently visited one of Colorado's offseason workouts, and a conversation between "Coach Prime," Tucker, and Scudero was captured in the most recent YouTube video from Well Off Media.

"You don’t meet him and greet him with a smile. You ask him, ‘That’s some bull junk that you got me 35.' He ain’t no 35. . . . If you’re breaking it down like that, how can he be 35," Sanders said to Scudero and Tucker.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Tucker highlighted Scudero's proven production as well as his work ethic when ranking him among the top 100 newcomers in the country, "Coach Prime" is seemingly

"We ain’t happy with 35. We had to recalibrate. We got to make him think about it for a few seconds. That’s Danny Scudero," Sanders continued.

Scudero is the seventh-highest ranked wide receiver in Tucker's rankings, notably behind current Arizona State Sun Devil and former Buffs star Omarion Miller.

Danny Scudero's 2026 Outlook

Scudero's production at San Jose State is hard not to notice, averaging 14.7 yards per reception and totaling 10 touchdowns on the season. However, it's fair to question whether or not Scudero's talents will translate at the Power 4 level with the Buffaloes.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) rushes with the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Luckily for Scudero, Colorado's quarterback situation appears to be much more clear than it was entering the 2025 season. Sanders has yet to officially name a starting quarterback, like last year, the Buffs are expected to start redshirt freshman Julian Lewis after he appeared in four games for Colorado in 2025.

Scudero and Lewis connected for the only touchdown of Colorado's spring game, a potential sign of what's to come.

Lewis will have a wide receiver room that is headlined by Scudero, but Colorado also brought in transfer receivers like Kam Perry and DeAndre Moore to supplement the room. Meanwhile, Buffs receiver Joseph Williams is returning after posting 37 receptions for 489 yards and four touchdowns last season.

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