Deion Sanders Makes Coaching Hire for Colorado's Defensive Staff
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The Colorado Buffaloes have reportedy made an addition to their coaching staff with the hire of former NFL linebacker Xavier Adibi to the defensive coaching staff.
CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the hire made by Colorado coach Deion Sanders and new defensive coordinator Chris Marve on Monday, June 22. With Marve initially hired as the linebackers coach for the Buffaloes before being promoted to the defensive coordinator position, bringing on some additional help in the linebacker room would make sense.
Colorado's coaching staff already features Andre' Hart as the assistant linebackers coach, and Clancy Pendergast is a senior defensive analyst/linebackers coach for the Buffs. Still, Adibi's background as a player and a coach will be valuable to the defense no matter where he contributes.
Xavier Adibi Background
Adibi was a defensive analyst under Marve when the two were at Virginia Tech together, and Marve coached the inside linebackers while coordinating the defense for the Hokies. He holds the same roles in Boulder, coaching Colorado's linebacker while also coordinating the Buffs defense.
While Adibi's official position with Colorado is not yet announced, he likely works with the linebackers in some capacity given his coaching history. Adibi started as the linebackers coach for Garden City, a junior college in Kansas, before working as a defensive analyst for Arkansas.
He then worked as the defensive coordinator for Texas A&M-Commerce for three seasons before teaming up with Marve as a defensive analyst for Virginia Tech. The Hokies ranked No. 20 in the country in total defense with Marve and Adibi in 2023, and Adibi was then promoted to the associate linebackers coach for Virginia Tech.
In his playing career, Adibi played for the Hokies before being drafted by Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft. Adibi stayed in the NFL for five years, spending a season with the Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans before eventually turning to coaching.
Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Outlook
Not only does the Colorado defensive coaching staff feature multiple newcomers, but the Buffs roster is also filled with new faces.
Colorado linebacker Gideon Lampron is viewed as one of the top transfers in the Big 12, and linebacker Liona Lefau is a former four-star recruit ranked as the No. 14 linebacker available in the transfer portal, per 247Sports.
In the secondary, Marve will have new pieces like Boo Carter, Randon Fontenette, Naeten Mitchell, Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin, and Jah Jah Boyd to move around. On the defensive line, Colorado brought in 12 transfers, including edge players like Immanuel Ezeogu, Toby Anene, and Alexander McPherson, as well as defensive linemen Ezra Christensen, Dylan Manuel, and more.
In 2025, Colorado's scoring defense ranked No. 112 in the country, and the total defense ranked No. 123 out of 136 teams. While it can't get much worse for the Buffs, Marve has his work cut out for him when it comes to turning around the Colorado defense. A new group of transfers should certainly help after the Buffaloes struggled to get stops in 2025.
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Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.