Deion Sanders Hints At Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Staff Changes As Season Spirals
It's been an interesting season for Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders as the program is coming off of back-to-back blowout losses.
In one hand, a monumental move could shake the locker room straight and give the public a sense that he's keeping the standard high, even if just for show.
But on the other hand, "Coach Prime" meticulously built a staff that he wouldn't want to detach this late in the season. When once again questioned about changing responsibilities among his assistants and coordinators, he played coy.
Coach Prime Keeping Coaching Changes Under Wraps
"I might have already changed it, and you don't know," Sanders said at his weekly Tuesday press conference. "I don't blow the whistles and make major announcements. I don't do that kind of stuff. I do it, and I let you guys still take shots when you may be shooting at the wrong target. Some things take place that you may not be privy to."
Coach Prime sat alone on Tuesday, having disallowed players and assistants from speaking with reporters after a demonstrative defeat to the Arizona Wildcats last Saturday. He's falling on the sword and protecting Colorado's auxiliary pieces from scrutiny, a fascinating tactic this late in the season.
"I have a fatherly spirit," Sanders said. "I’m trying to shield my guys from certain things that may harm them. I know the temperature of the room. I know if they can’t handle this at this time. Certain guys can, certain guys can’t. I can’t differentiate those guys and tell you, ‘You can talk to them, but you can’t talk to them.’"
Deion Sanders' Inconsistencies
By leaving change to the imagination, Sanders contradicts the approach he's long taken with personnel this season. On Tuesday, he confirmed recent reports that freshman Julian Lewis will take the starting quarterback reins from senior Kaidon Salter.
But for coaches, it's all about observation.
"That's up to you to notice it," Sanders continued. "They may have already happened."
Prior relationships with his staff, as opposed to the short-term connections he has with players, likely limited what he chose to reveal. Sanders has known some of his position coaches and coordinators since long before he came to Colorado, and he may not want to inadvertently hang one out to dry and limit their chances at finding favorable homes.
Pat Shurmur Era Nearing End?
However, Coach Prime's implications may turn gears in heads about who would be involved in an undercover change. Many have called for offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's job, or at least his duties as a play-caller with the Buffaloes.
His conservative, RPO-heavy approach often limited Colorado's scoring ability and diminished hopes of finding an identity early in the season. Some have looked at tight ends coach and pass game coordinator Brett Bartolone or the recently-hired Byron Leftwich as fresher options, especially after the shift to Lewis at quarterback.
Defensive coordinator Robert Livingston hasn't escaped heat either, as his already underperforming unit has given up an outrageous 105 points in the last two games. Linebackers coach Andre Hart and defensive line coach Domata Peko have also disappointed in 2025, as their position groups have taken noticeable steps back.
Nevertheless, Sanders' philosophy may lean toward sticking this season out and then making major staff decisions this winter. Shurmur was initially brought aboard midseason in 2023 after the transparent demotion of offensive coordinator Sean Lewis, but it didn't do much to correct the team's course.