Deion Sanders Opens Up On Giving Freshman Julian Lewis First Career Start
BOULDER — With an eye toward the future, coach Deion Sanders confirmed Tuesday that true freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis will receive his first career start in the Colorado Buffaloes' Week 11 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers.
Lewis seemingly showed enough good against the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday to earn a greater opportunity this coming weekend. In relief of Kaidon Salter, Lewis threw for 121 yards and a touchdown with Colorado trailing big.
"Coach Prime" revealed during his weekly press conference on Tuesday that "common sense" is the main reason why he's rolling with the former five-star prospect against West Virginia. The Buffs are nearly out of bowl contention at 3-6, and Lewis is expected to be Colorado's starting quarterback next season, barring transfer.
Deion Sanders' Advice To Julian Lewis
Lewis, who left Saturday's game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent hand injury, is now healthy and "throwing the heck out of the ball" heading into his first career start.
"He's a young kid and is gonna make young kid mistakes, but it's up to the staff to get him prepared, to get him ready so he can be concise and precise," Sanders said. "He has to make quick reads and get the ball out of and run when he feels pressure, and just be himself. Just do what you've been doing your whole life."
Reflecting on Lewis' performance against Arizona, "Coach Prime" was impressed by his ability to make quick decisions. He wasn't particularly efficient with nine completions in 17 attempts, but the freshman didn't take any sacks while playing most of the second half.
"The good thing is that he got the ball out in certain situations," Sanders said. "He saw what was coming, what was happening. He received information and tried to apply it — what he was receiving through the headset, which he did a good job about that."
Equally as important, Sanders believes Lewis excelled as a communicator and leader.
"He was more talkative to his teammates," Sanders said. "What I mean by that is you got to communicate with your linemen, your backs and your receivers. You got to let them know that you're there, you're in command, you're in control, because they're looking for leadership."
Previewing Colorado's Trip To West Virginia
Coming off back-to-back blowout losses, Colorado should have some added energy heading into West Virginia with "Coach Prime" now turning to Lewis at quarterback. Sanders' offensive coaches must adapt their approach to maximize Lewis' arm talent, but it's encouraging to see Colorado's expected future signal-caller get an opportunity.
Colorado and West Virginia are both 3-6 overall and 1-5 in Big 12 play. Led by another true freshman quarterback in Scotty Fox Jr., the Mountaineers upset the Houston Cougars this past weekend, 45-35.
Lewis and Fox will go head-to-head on Saturday at 10 a.m. MT (TNT, simulcast on HBO Max).