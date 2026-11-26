Coach Deion Sanders insisted Tuesday that he may be losing games but winning life, and Fox Sports Radio wasted little time grabbing the loudest microphone in the building.

Ahead of Saturday's home finale against the UCF Knights, the Colorado Buffaloes coach shrugged off the pressure surrounding a 4-7 season, and Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington, the hosts of "The Odd Couple," treated his response like an open invitation to fire away.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rob Parker says it is a 'slap in the face'

Parker, a longtime columnist who now teaches at USC Annenberg and founded MLBbro.com, framed it as a betrayal of everyone who invested in Sanders.

"If losing doesn't bother you, and that's what he said, 'I don't lose any sleep over this. You might lose sleep over it.' What a slap in the face to the players and the fans, people at the school who went out and signed him and gave him this big contract and put his kid's name up and retired his number and all this stuff. It's the ultimate slap in the face," Parker said.

The "big contract" reference points to the five-year, $54 million extension Sanders signed in March 2025, while the retired number belongs to his son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose No. 2 went up alongside Travis Hunter's No. 12 before the 2025 spring game. From there, the critique turned personal.

"Deion's one of the all-time great athletes, OK, Pro Football Hall of Famer, played Major League Baseball at a high level, but to be dismissive of the whole notion on why we play the game, I'm telling you, if I'm the AD and I heard that, I'm like, 'Deion, thank you. Thank you very much. Appreciated what you did for Colorado, bringing all the rappers here and Shannon Sharpe and all that. Thank you.' But dude, you're not cut out to be a football coach," Parker said.

Deion Sanders' full answer adds missing context

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honestly, clips rarely tell the whole story. Sanders was responding to a question about outside pressure and job security, dismissing the chatter as noise before firing off rhetorical questions.

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"Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or impacts my life?" Sanders said.

Moments later, Sanders delivered the line that set off the firestorm.

"I'm in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I'm winning life," Sanders said.

Context also gives the phrase more weight than a sound bite allows, since Sanders revealed in July 2025 that doctors had removed his bladder to treat cancer before declaring him cancer-free, years after blood clots cost him two toes at Jackson State.

Asked during the same session whether he still wants to win, he answered that he does "with all my heart, with all my soul."

Fernando Lovo holds the final verdict

None of that context softened the radio criticism, though, as Washington, an Emmy-winning anchor for Spectrum News 1 in Los Angeles, admitted he had stood in Sanders' corner before.

Jan 10, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I've defended him. I've talked about his tenure there. I said, 'Hey, Colorado, they've won some games they normally don't win. They've got a Heisman Trophy winner'... Yeah, this was indefensible," Washington said.

Talk radio thrives on outrage, but the scoreboard backs up the frustration. Colorado sits eight games under .500 across four seasons under Sanders, and athletic director Fernando Lovo faces questions about whether a third losing season in four years outweighs everything else the coach brings to Boulder.

Until then, Washington insisted a little lost sleep would prove the losses still sting.

"I'm not saying your life should be ruined, but you should lose some sleep every now and again that your team is failing and you're not doing great, because that means you care," Washington said.

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