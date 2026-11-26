Deion Sanders’ Colorado Comments Draw Tough Questions About Future
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Coach Deion Sanders insisted Tuesday that he may be losing games but winning life, and Fox Sports Radio wasted little time grabbing the loudest microphone in the building.
Ahead of Saturday's home finale against the UCF Knights, the Colorado Buffaloes coach shrugged off the pressure surrounding a 4-7 season, and Rob Parker and Kelvin Washington, the hosts of "The Odd Couple," treated his response like an open invitation to fire away.
Rob Parker says it is a 'slap in the face'
Parker, a longtime columnist who now teaches at USC Annenberg and founded MLBbro.com, framed it as a betrayal of everyone who invested in Sanders.
"If losing doesn't bother you, and that's what he said, 'I don't lose any sleep over this. You might lose sleep over it.' What a slap in the face to the players and the fans, people at the school who went out and signed him and gave him this big contract and put his kid's name up and retired his number and all this stuff. It's the ultimate slap in the face," Parker said.
The "big contract" reference points to the five-year, $54 million extension Sanders signed in March 2025, while the retired number belongs to his son, former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, whose No. 2 went up alongside Travis Hunter's No. 12 before the 2025 spring game. From there, the critique turned personal.
"Deion's one of the all-time great athletes, OK, Pro Football Hall of Famer, played Major League Baseball at a high level, but to be dismissive of the whole notion on why we play the game, I'm telling you, if I'm the AD and I heard that, I'm like, 'Deion, thank you. Thank you very much. Appreciated what you did for Colorado, bringing all the rappers here and Shannon Sharpe and all that. Thank you.' But dude, you're not cut out to be a football coach," Parker said.
Deion Sanders' full answer adds missing context
Honestly, clips rarely tell the whole story. Sanders was responding to a question about outside pressure and job security, dismissing the chatter as noise before firing off rhetorical questions.
"Do you think that bothers me? Do you think that causes me to lose sleep or rest? Do you think that affects or impacts my life?" Sanders said.
Moments later, Sanders delivered the line that set off the firestorm.
"I'm in the third quarter of life. I may be losing games, but I'm winning life," Sanders said.
Context also gives the phrase more weight than a sound bite allows, since Sanders revealed in July 2025 that doctors had removed his bladder to treat cancer before declaring him cancer-free, years after blood clots cost him two toes at Jackson State.
Asked during the same session whether he still wants to win, he answered that he does "with all my heart, with all my soul."
Fernando Lovo holds the final verdict
None of that context softened the radio criticism, though, as Washington, an Emmy-winning anchor for Spectrum News 1 in Los Angeles, admitted he had stood in Sanders' corner before.
"I've defended him. I've talked about his tenure there. I said, 'Hey, Colorado, they've won some games they normally don't win. They've got a Heisman Trophy winner'... Yeah, this was indefensible," Washington said.
Talk radio thrives on outrage, but the scoreboard backs up the frustration. Colorado sits eight games under .500 across four seasons under Sanders, and athletic director Fernando Lovo faces questions about whether a third losing season in four years outweighs everything else the coach brings to Boulder.
Until then, Washington insisted a little lost sleep would prove the losses still sting.
"I'm not saying your life should be ruined, but you should lose some sleep every now and again that your team is failing and you're not doing great, because that means you care," Washington said.
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Marvin Uzor is a writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has 8+ years of experience as a sports writer and editor, with work appearing on platforms like Yahoo Sports, The Grueling Truth, Last Word on Sports, Neutral Zone, and Frenetic Pace Sports. He has covered everything from college football and the NFL to the NBA, MLB, soccer, and the business of sports. Marvin also covered the 2026 FIFA World Cup for The Grueling Truth and has 3 years of experience working as a Senior Content Editor for ABC's Shark Tank. He is a longtime follower of college football and soccer who enjoys digging into the stories that make sports worth the time.Follow marvinwrites