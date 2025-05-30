Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Closing In On Four-Star Recruit Johnnie Jones?

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have found their way into the recruiting shortlist of four-star offensive tackle Johnnie Jones. The Floridian prospect, ranked among the top 10 tackles in his class, visited Boulder in April.

Harrison Simeon

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos head coach Deion Sanders against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Colorado Buffaloes continue to find themselves in the mix for the best and brightest high school prospects in the nation, and four-star offensive tackle Johnnie "DJ" Jones is no exception.

Colorado is among Jones's final six teams, as reported by Hayes Fawcett of On3. For his services, the Buffaloes will compete against the Penn State Nittany Lions, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, UCLA Bruins and Vanderbilt Commodores.

Hailing from Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida, Jones is tabbed by On3 as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the class of 2026 and the No. 10 recruit from the Sunshine State. The consensus four-star brushed aside offers from the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines and Florida Gators in favor of the Buffs and five other power programs.

Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaia
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jones took an official visit to Boulder during the first weekend of April, a trip that he noted was extremely in-depth.

"They helped me see the program and community besides the cameras and [get an] actual feel for how the city works," Jones told 247Sports following his visit. "And [to] just get a feel for the players and what makes them different with how they practice and how they have their workouts."

The Buffaloes, led by coach Deion Sanders, left a strong impression on the 6-6, 305-pound tackle with similar dimensions to another prized tackle recruit from 2023, Jordan Seaton.

"The message was this is a place that is going to challenge me to become the best possible," Jones said. "He would like to see me come into the program and compete, and be ready to work with a good work ethic."

Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Fol
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MORE: Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Signs NFL Deal With Pittsburgh Steelers

MORE: Shedeur Sanders Standing Out As Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition Heats Up

MORE: Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition: Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett Trade?

Jones also spoke fondly of Ole Miss and is still set to visit Florida State, UCLA and Penn State, leaving the Buffs' visit most distant in the rear view mirror. If Colorado secures his commitment, recency bias won't be a reason why.

While pass protectors will no longer be sworn to shield quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Colorado's offensive line continues to leave room for improvement. The depth of this year's trenches is striking, including transfer additions at tackle in Xavier Hill (Memphis Tigers), Larry Johnson III (Tennessee Volunteers), Andre Roye Jr. (Maryland Terrapins) and Aki Ogunbiyi (Texas A&M Aggies).

Seaton still holds down left tackle, but it's still very much a mystery as to what the future holds on the right. Four-star Carde Smith is the most likely option if they decide on a freshman, and Phillip Houston has history as a starter despite an ACL injury that likely disallows him from offseason involvement.

Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium.
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (77) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coach Gunnar White stood out to Jones on his visit, and a relationship with the staff is already established.

"I was with a bunch of the O-line, and I really spent a lot of my time with the coach," Jones said. "Just breaking down my film and how it incorporates with how their offensive scheme is."

There's a great chance that Jones can almost immediately jockey for a starting role if he decides on Colorado, as opposed to rosters with more turnover like Penn State or Ole Miss. Jones has a Herculean frame with advanced attributes for his age and could be Coach Prime's next massive recruiting find.

feed

Published
Harrison Simeon
HARRISON SIMEON

Harrison Simeon is a beat writer for Colorado Buffaloes On SI. Formerly, he wrote for Colorado Buffaloes Wire of the USA TODAY Sports network and interned at the Daily Camera. At the University of Colorado Boulder, he has passionately covered school athletics as President and Editor-In-Chief of its student sports media organization, Sko Buffs Sports. He is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Home/Football