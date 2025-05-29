Shedeur Sanders Standing Out As Cleveland Browns’ Quarterback Competition Takes Shape
The Cleveland Browns are still months away from naming a starter, but their quarterback room already has something most don’t this time of year: personality.
That much was clear after Day 2 of OTAs when veteran signal-caller Joe Flacco and 3-year veteran Kenny Pickett were asked about rookie and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders—not just his play, but the “celebrity” and “aura” that have followed him from Boulder to Berea.
Both quarterbacks cracked a grin before answering.
“I don’t think much player-wise,” Pickett said. “Shedeur is an awesome guy. He’s funny to be around. He’s a great time every day in the quarterback room—we have a lot of laughs together. It’s been a lot of fun having him in the building.”
It was a respectful, friendly response—and one that echoed a common sentiment in Cleveland’s newly restructured quarterback room: whatever outside noise follows Sanders inside the facility, he’s just one of the guys.
A rookie, yes. A competitor, of course. But also a teammate.
At the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, Sanders discussed how he views the quarterback room as "one," and Pickett echoed those sentiments, brushing off the idea of a tense quarterback battle.
“I think the outside world makes it a lot bigger than it is,” he said. “When you’re day to day, when you’re in meetings with these guys, you’re at practice—of course, we’re all competing—but you become friends with everybody.”
Flacco, now entering his 18th NFL season, has seen his share of rookies come and go. But even he admitted Sanders adds something to the mix.
“Shedeur’s been great,” Flacco said. “He’s a lot of fun to be around in those meeting rooms, and I think so far there’s been at least once in the meeting room that he’s made me crack a smile—and that’s what it’s all about.”
In a quarterback room that includes 40-year-old Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, third-year-pro Kenny Pickett, rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel, and returning Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson, there’s no shortage of storylines.
Still, it’s Sanders who continues to generate buzz both on and off the field.
During Day 2 of Brown's OTAs, Sanders reportedly made the most of his limited reps, going 7-of-9 with three touchdowns.
Rookie Dillon Gabriel completed 11-of-16 with two scores and one interception, while Kenny Pickett finished 9-of-16, and Joe Flacco went 9-of-14 with a touchdown.
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
Buffs football fans aren't surprised by that type of production from Sanders.
After transferring to Boulder with his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, Shedeur broke over 100 school records, won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, and helped return the Buffaloes to national relevance.
Still, Sanders remains focused. Earlier this week, a viral report falsely claimed he had purchased a luxury car with his rookie signing bonus. His response?
“Another lie…. I’m focused on my team, not a car purchase!”
For now, there’s no quarterback controversy in Cleveland—at least not yet.
However, there is a competition, and perhaps more importantly, a chemistry that’s starting to develop.
And at the center of it all is former Buff Shedeur Sanders: a rookie, a competitor, and apparently, the life of the quarterback room.