Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition: Shedeur Sanders, Kenny Pickett Trade?
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Sanders now joins a Browns quarterback room with a lot of company. The Browns signed free agent quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in addition to drafting two rookies in Sanders and former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is the lone 2024 Browns quarterback returning, but he is still recovering from a torn achilles he suffered last season.
Mike Florio and Chris Simms were on their show, Pro Football Talk discussing this crowded quarterback room.
Mike Florio Predicts Browns Will Cut or Trade A Quarterback Before Training Camp
Mike Florio made the point that with so many quarterbacks in this room that are eyeing a starting position, there is just not enough reps for all of them to take.
“The reality is though, somebody isn’t going to get enough reps, and that guy is going to be in danger,” Florio said. “I don’t think they’re taking those four to camp. I think one of those guys will be gone, traded or cut, and replaced with a true camp arm who’s there to help get through the individual drills.”
Florio doesn’t see all four of the Browns quarterbacks staying with the team until training camp. He even predicted that the one that will be gone will be Kenny Pickett.
“Put me down for they are going to trade Kenny Pickett before camp,” Florio said. “They have been trying to boost Kenny Pickett. There have been some reports about he’s looked so good in the offseason program and I think they want somebody to call about Kenny Pickett.”
The argument could be made that any of the four quarterbacks could be traded, including Sanders.
Joe Flacco To Start For Browns In 2025?
Chris Simms also weighed in on his thoughts. He doesn’t see the veteran 40-year old Joe Flacco getting a lot of reps.
“Joe Flacco is the guy that’s going to get no reps. He’s the guy that I look at to go ‘Joe knows these plays. Joe’s had reps before. If we have 16 plays in a seven on seven period, we’ll give him maybe the last two,’” Simms said. “I feel like Flacco is going to be on the short straw of reps here.”
This may not mean all hope is lost for Flacco to make the team. In fact, it might work to his benefit with him having experience already in this system with coach Kevin Stefanski. Flacco played for the Browns in 2023 and helped lead them to the playoffs when he took over as starting quarterback.
It will be an uphill battle for the other quarterbacks on the roster to get the starting job for week one. While this may be the case, it would be shocking for them, especially the rookies' Sanders and Gabriel, to not get a majority of the reps as they approach training camp.