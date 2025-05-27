Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Wide Receiver Signs NFL Deal With Pittsburgh Steelers
Another former Colorado Buffaloes wide recevier is headed to the NFL.
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced their signing of one-time rising Colorado star Montana Lemonious-Craig. The 22-year-old spent his first three college football seasons in Boulder before entering the transfer portal in April 2023 and ultimately landing with the Arizona Wildcats.
Lemonious-Craig's decision to leave Colorado was largely unexpected, as he was seemingly building a strong connection with quarterback Shedeur Sanders during their lone spring together. In front of a sold-out spring game crowd at Folsom Field in 2023, Lemonious-Craig recorded six catches for 169 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown. One day later, he announced his intentions to leave coach Deion Sanders' Colorado program for the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-2 wide receiver was a bright spot on Colorado's 2021 and 2022 teams. Although the Buffs won only a combined five games, Lemonious-Craig stood out with 482 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also played a key role in helping Colorado secure its only win in 2022, finishing with 119 receiving yards and one touchdown against Cal.
During his two seasons at Arizona, Lemonious-Craig never truly developed a strong connection with Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita. The former three-star prospect from California had 296 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 2023 and failed to eclipse 200 receiving yards this past season.
Lemonious-Craig did, however, make his presence known during his return to Folsom Field in 2023. In a 34-31 win for Arizona, he caught five passes for 67 yards, including a clutch five-yard catch on third down late in the fourth quarter.
“It was tough to leave, because of the history I have here. I love Colorado," Lemonious-Craig told The Denver Post after his return to Boulder. "This was the place where I got an opportunity to play collegiate football. Of course, it was tough to leave. But I thought it was the right decision for me to move on, with the direction Sanders was going with the CU program. I just made the decision, rolled the dice and went on with my life.”
MORE: Travis Hunter Sr. Receives Approval To Attend Son's Wedding, Accused Of Seeking Special Treatment
MORE: Kevin Stefanski On Deion Sanders’ Involvement With Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns
MORE: Deion Sanders' Nike Air Diamond Turf Sells Out, Proving Coach Prime's Influence Still Reigns
Despite never putting up consistent numbers as a college player, his occasional flashes of greatness and strong NFL potential seemingly caught Pittsburgh's eye. Longtime coach Mike Tomlin also needs all the offensive help he can get with Mason Rudolph and sixth-round NFL Draft pick Will Howard battling for the Steelers' starting quarterback job.
Lemonious-Craig joins a wide receivers room headlined by two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf, who was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Steelers in March. Metcalf was reportedly absent from the Steelers' first OTA practice on Tuesday, however.
Other former Buffs who signed with an NFL team post-draft include safeties Shilo Sanders (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jacksonville Jaguars) and defensive end BJ Green (Jaguars). Cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter (Jaguars), Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns), and wide receivers Jimmy Horn Jr. (Carolina Panthers) and LaJohntay Wester (Baltimore Ravens) were each selected in the draft.