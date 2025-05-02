Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Hosting Elite Group of Recruits
Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff are set to host an elite group of recruits over the weekend, headlined by five-star offensive tackle prospect Felix Ojo. Sanders and company only have one commitment in the recruiting class of 2026, three star athlete Domata Peko Jr, but this weekend could lead to a few commitments later down the line.
Ojo announced that he would be visiting the Buffaloes as part of his official visit schedule over the summer, one that includes Ole Miss, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma.
“The visits I take will be very big for me and my family. I am giving every school I visit a fair shot. We will see where things stand at the end of my official visits. There could be a big change in my recruitment in a couple of months, or there may not be. We will see. It is about how I feel on the visits," Ojo told On3's Chad Simmons.
Sanders and company have proven their ability to land elite high school recruits, like five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton or four-star quarterback Julian Lewis, while also focusing on the transfer porta. Can they do the same with Ojo?
In addition to Ojo, two 2026 recruits from IMG Academy will also be visiting, according to On3's Steve Wiltfong. Four-star EDGE Jake Kreul and four-star offensive lineman Breck Kolojay are also expected on Colorado's campus over the weekend.
Like Ojo's recruitment, the Buffaloes will have stiff competition to land Kreul and Kolojay. Kreul is scheduled to visit Ohio State, Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma over the summer, while Kolojay is expected to take trips to Miami, Georgia, and Tennessee after visiting Colorado.
The Buffaloes have a few players from IMG Academy on the current roster, including Seaton, defensive end London Merritt, tight end Charlie Williams, defensive end Alexander McPherson, and long snapper Gabe Landers.
According to Wiltfong and On3, a few other visitors will be in town like four-star running back KJ Edwards, four-star receiver Jase Matthews, and four-star athlete Jalen Lott.
Much has been made about Sanders' recruiting strategy at Colorado, but "Coach Prime" has landed impact transfers in addition to high school recruits. It was a busy week for the Buffaloes and the transfer portal as they landed commitments from former Florida State wide receiver Hykeem Williams, Kansas State safety Noah King, Tennessee offensive lineman Lary Johnson III, and Incarnate Word running back DeKalon Taylor.
Can Sanders and his coaching staff shift their transfer portal momentum onto the recruiting trail?
The Buffaloes have made it clear that they are looking for impact players from high school as well as the transfer portal. Can "Coach Prime" and company convince elite prospects like Ojo, Lott, and the rest of this weekend's visitors to join the program?