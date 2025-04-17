Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Hosting 5-Star Recruit Felix Ojo
The Colorado Buffaloes continue to host an elite class of 2026 recruits this spring and summer. Though the Buffaloes are not receiving commitments yet, Colorado coach Deion Sanders is bringing in the top talent for visits. Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo set an official visit with Colorado.
Ojo is an elite talent that would be a major pickup for the Colorado Buffaloes. Per the On3 Industry Rankings, Ojo is the No. 4 recruit in the nation, the No. 3 offensive tackle, and the No. 1 player from Texas. The Colorado Buffaloes will host the elite tackle on the weekend of May 2.
Ojo is a top prospect and has several visits lined up throughout the spring and summer. He will visit Ole Miss in April, Ohio State in May, and Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma in June. His trip to Colorado will be Ojo’s first visit to Boulder.
“I feel like (Coach) Deion is changing the game over there at Colorado,” Ojo told On3.
Sanders has been rebuilding Colorado’s football program since taking the job ahead of the 2023 season. Sanders turned a one-win team into a winning team by building a top roster and bringing in NFL-experienced coaches.
The Buffaloes are expected to have two players drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft and multiple players taken throughout the draft. Sanders has helped turn Colorado into an appealing location for recruits.
It will be crucial for Ojo’s visit with Colorado to go well if the Buffaloes want to stay in the race for the top offensive tackle.
“The visits I take will be very big for me and my family,” Ojo told On3. “I am giving every school I visit a fair shot. We will see where things stand at the end of my official visits. There could be a big change in my recruitment in a couple of months, or there may not be. It is about how I feel on the visit.”
Ojo proved this to be true after he visited Ohio State recently. The visit with the Buckeyes went well, causing him to return for an official visit in May, and boosting Ohio State up on his list. Colorado will have to host an impressive visit to keep Ojo interested in the program.
“This visit did indeed help them, and I would say my list is not as far apart as people think it is,” Ojo said after he visited the Buckeyes.
The Texas Longhorns are the frontrunners to land Ojo, but he is giving each school a chance. Texas is the in-state school, known to be a college football playoff contender. The Buffaloes will have to keep up communication and show Ojo how he can excel in the Colorado offense.
The Colorado Buffaloes have struggled with their offensive line in the past few years, but are working to fix that issue. The Buffaloes have a new offensive line coach, Gunnar White.
Through the transfer portal, the team landed former Memphis offensive lineman Xavier Hill and former Illinois starter Zy Crisler. The team will also have returning linemen Cash Cleveland and Jordan Seaton. The incoming class of 2025 features four-star linemen Chauncey Gooden and Carde Smith and three-star recruit Jay Gardenhire.
Ojo is taking his time with his decision as a top prospect, but with an official visit, he could be part of the new offensive line structure with the Buffaloes.