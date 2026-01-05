Deion Sanders Adds Key Running Back During Colorado Transfer Portal Flurry
The Colorado Buffaloes are off to a good start in the transfer portal. Former Sacramento State Hornets running back Jaquail Smith announced on social media that he would be committing to Colorado, making him one of nine players to transfer there so far this offseason.
Jaquail Smith Transfers to Colorado
Jaquail Smith is listed at 5’11, 171 pounds and just finished his freshman season up with Sac State. In 2025, Smith had 76 carries for 511 yards and five rushing touchdowns in eight games.
Coming out of high school in the class of 2025, Smith was rated as a three star recruit per 247Sports. He decided to take his talents to Sac State, signing for Coach Brennan Marion’s team.
With Smith now transferring to Colorado, he will reunite with Marion. Marion was hired to be Colorado’s offensive coordinator this offseason. Marion was the Hornets' head coach for just one season. They went 7-5 coming off of a 3-9 2024 season. Marion is known for his “go-go offense.”
Sacramento State averaged 33.8 points per game this past season under Marion.
Buffaloes Incoming 2026 Transfers
Jaquail Smith is one of nine players that have announced their intention to transfer to Colorado, which includes safety Naeten Mitchell, wide receiver Kam Perry, running back Damian Henderson II, edge rusher Yamil Talib, wide receiver Danny Scudero, defensive lineman Dylan Manuel and edge rushers Lamont Lester Jr. and Balansama Kamara.
On the flip side, Colorado has had 30 players from their 2025 team enter the portal. Coach Deion Sanders will have a lot of holes to fill on this team next season. 2025 did not go the way the Buffs envisioned heading into the year and they hope that they can turn it around in 2026.
The offense never found a rhythm in 2025 with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur. The quarterback position especially was a problem. The Buffs had three different quarterbacks start games; Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis. Coolorado averaged 20.9 points per game.
For 2026, it looks like the Buffs will turn to Julian Lewis for the starting job. Lewis was a true freshman in 2025 and made appearances in four total games. He did not play in Colorado's final game of the season, preserving a redshirt season. Lewis still has four years left of college eligibility because of this decision by "Coach Prime" to sit him before he could go over the limit and play in a fifth game.
Lewis was without a doubt one of the few bright spots for the Buffs in 2025. In his four games played, he threw for 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Buffaloes 2026 season will kick off on Sep. 5 on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Colorado began their 2025 seaosn with a home loss to Georgia Tech.
