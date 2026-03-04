Deion Sanders Preparing This Key Position Group For Upcoming Season

The Colorado Buffaloes offseason practices are in full swing as they prepare for year four under coach Deion Sanders. “Coach Prime’s” son, Deion Sanders Jr. of Well Off Media posted behind the scenes footage of the Buffs going through drills at their indoor practice facility.

Deion Sanders Coaching Up Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Backs

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In Deion Jr’s footage, “Coach Prime” was closely watching Buffs defensive backs go through drills during practice. Take a look below.

The secondary is a position group that needs to be improved for Colorado in 2026. The Buffs made a splash in the transfer portal this offseason by landing four-star transfer, defensive back Boo Carter. Carter previously played for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Deion Sanders' Football Career

Nov 2, 1997; San Francisco, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys punt returner Deion Sanders (21) runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers at Candlestick Park. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

There’s not many people out there, if any, that have more knowledge of how to play defensive back at an elite level than Deion Sanders. Long before his coaching days, Deion was widely considered to be arguably the greatest cornerback off all-time.

Sanders played his college football for the Florida State Seminoles from 1985-1988. After being named a Unanimous All-American his last two seasons in Tallahassee, Sanders entered the 1989 NFL Draft. He was selected No. 5 overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Deion had an illustrious NFL career that spanned from 1989-2005, primarily with the Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys. He made First-team All-Pro six times, Second-team All-Pro two times, and made eight Pro Bowl teams. Sanders is also a two-time Super Bowl champion as a player with the 49ers and Cowboys.

For his career, he tallied 512 tackles, 53 interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries, and nine interceptions returned for touchdowns. He also spent time on the offensive side of the ball and as a kick/punt returner. Overall, Sanders scored 22 touchdowns.

He was inducted into both the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the greats.

From Playing to Coaching

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders speaks with media after the team's scrimmage game at Forrest Hill High School in Jackson, Miss., on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. | Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After playing, Deion spent a lot of time on TV as a football analyst. He then got into coaching.

In 2017, Deion was the offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian High School, coaching his sons’ Shilo Sanders and Shedeur Sanders. From there, "Coach Prime" made the jump to the college ranks as head coach of the Jackson State Wildcats.

Deion was with the Wildcats for three seasons, leading them to an overall record of 27-6 from 2020-2022. He then made the move to power conference college football, shocking many in the process by being hired by Colorado prior to the 2023 season.

After three seasons for the Buffs from 2023-2025, Sanders has accumulated a record of 16-21. 2026 is Deion's fourth season in Boulder and he will look to get the Buffaloes into Big 12 contention and back into a bowl game.