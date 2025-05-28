Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Dueling Bill Belichick, North Carolina For Recruit Joseph Peko
If coach Colorado coach Deion Sanders wants a highly coveted defensive line prospect on the Colorado Buffaloes, he'll have to get past the greatest ever coach to roam NFL sidelines.
Colorado and coach Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels are among the top contenders for defensive lineman Joseph Peko, a three-star recruit from Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California. Peko is ranked as a top-70 prospect from the Golden State and a top-90 defensive lineman in the 2026 class.
According to 247Sports, North Carolina set the tone for Peko after a visit last month. Chapel Hill is currently the only site he's ventured to in his recruiting process. However, Peko is close to lining up an official visit to a place where he may feel much more at home: Boulder.
Peko is the son of Domata Peko, Colorado's newly hired defensive line coach and a 15-year veteran in the NFL. Domata played nose tackle with the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals before joining the Dallas Cowboys as an assistant coach in 2024, where he caught the attention of "Coach Prime."
Domata's other son, Domata Peko Jr., committed to Colorado in April. The edge rusher is one of the nation's top junior college prospects at Ventura College in Calabasas, California, and is one of two commits to the Buffaloes from the class of 2026.
Meanwhile, Joseph became a sensational three-star who garnered offers from the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines and USC Trojans, among many others. North Carolina has stood out to him most thus far, but the Buffs can now be considered in the hunt.
Peko's family ties wouldn't be the sole reason to choose Colorado. If he has eyes on a Bill Belichick-coached group over Oregon, Michigan and alike, that could mean he's aiming to follow in his father's NFL footsteps. The Buffs have over 150 years of NFL experience on their coaching staff and a vocal priority of pro preparation.
Colorado's defensive line under Peko has more than a chance to thrive. The Buffs led the Big 12 in sacks last season and had their most as a program since the 1990s.
While significant contributors like BJ Green, Chidozie Nwankwo and Taje McCoy have departed, the Buffaloes got deeper on the interior (Jeheim Oatis, Tavian Coleman, Gavriel Lightfoot) and younger on the edge (London Merritt, Alexander McPherson).
The trenches could be Colorado's biggest defensive strength this fall, and the Peko brothers could add to it in 2026 and beyond. With Domata Jr. already on the way, Joseph could feel the pull of playing with his brother, as Coach Prime has executed several times before.
Last season, the Buffs had a Division I record number of siblings on the roster. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilio Sanders headlined a list that included LaJohntay and Jaylen Wester, Keaten and Destin Wade and Colton and Brandon Hood. The Peko situation could replicate that of Kaleb and Kole Mathis, whose father, Robert Mathis, is Colorado's defensive backs coach.