Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes Offer 5-Star Recruit, USC Trojans Decommit Xavier Griffin
Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have extended an offer to Xavier Griffin, a recent USC Trojans decommit and the highest-ranked linebacker in the class of 2026.
Griffin was on board with coach Lincoln Riley's Trojans since last July before rescinding his pledge on Wednesday. Two days later, the five-star recruit announced he received an offer from Colorado after speaking with linebackers coach Andre' Hart.
Snagging Griffin won't come easily, but Colorado certainly needs the future help at linebacker. Three-star Mantrez Walker was the Buffs' only class of 2025 linebacker signee, and the position currently lacks depth following the losses of LaVonta Bentley, Nikhai Hill-Green and Jaylen Wester.
So far this offseason, Colorado has gained commitments from three transfer portal linebackers: Martavius French (UTSA), Kylan Salter (TCU) and Reginald Hughes (Jacksonville State). Veteran Jeremiah Brown, a former Jackson State transfer, is also in the picture.
Griffin's decommitment from USC sparks what should be an intense summer recruiting stretch ahead of his senior season at Gainesville High School in Georgia. Per On3, he has official visits scheduled with the Ohio State Buckeyes (May 30), Alabama Crimson Tide (June 6), Texas Longhorns (June 13) and Florida State Seminoles (June 15). If Colorado wants to compete with those four powerhouses, it'll likely look to get Griffin on campus as well.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Griffin also told On3 that he has been uncertain about USC for some time now.
“My commitment has been a question for a few months now, but the hard decision has came within the last two weeks,” Griffin said. “I wanted to still be able to enjoy my process and go on my official visits, but respectful of USC at the same time, so this happened after a lot of talking with my mom and praying.”
According to 247Sports' rankings, Griffin is the No. 1 linebacker in his class, the No. 1 prospect in Georgia and the No. 8 overall prospect nationally.
Griffin put up some monster numbers in his sophomore and junior seasons at Gainesville, totaling 95 tackles, 33 TFLs, 15 sacks and two passes defended in 20 games played, according to MaxPreps. Against Alabama's Moody High School last season, Griffin recorded five TFLs, two sacks and a forced fumble.
Colorado currently owns two class of 2026 commits: three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. and three-star tight end Gavin Mueller. The class ranks No. 77 nationally and No. 15 in the Big 12 Conference, per 247Sports. Headlined by four-star quarterback Jullian "JuJu" Lewis and four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, Colorado's 2025 recruiting class ranked No. 38 nationally and No. 4 in the Big 12.
Other top class of 2026 recruits Colorado is targeting include five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan, four-star cornerback Dorian Barney, three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Florida State commit) and four-star wide receiver Vance Spafford (Georgia commit).