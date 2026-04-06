Deion Sanders Sends Clear Message to Roster Ahead of Spring Game

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to make a significant improvement for the 2026 season, and so far, the performance this spring on offense and defense appears to be a good sign for Colorado. However, there is one expectation that coach Deion Sanders has heading into the Buffaloes Spring Game.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Requirement to Play Saturday in Spring Game

In a recent video from Well Off Media, coach Sanders told the team that any player who does not practice on Tuesday will not play in the spring game. This is the expectation that Coach Prime has, and setting a standard like that could be a crucial step in the growth of the Buffaloes in the spring and into the fall.

When it comes to the spring game, this is the first chance for the players to showcase their skills and areas of improvement to the public in a game-like setting. For the returning players, this is an opportunity to show why they should hold onto their spot. For the transfers, it is a great time to demonstrate why they belong on this roster and can contribute to the team in a meaningful way.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

This game, in many ways, could go a long way in determining the depth chart and how the Buffaloes' season goes. At the Division I level, mistakes are magnified because each position group has so much talent, and if one player messes up, the next one is ready to go.

There are several position battles across the roster, so it will be interesting to see how they each shake out. A few to pay attention to are at running back, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, cornerback, and kicker. The players who consistently make plays throughout the game on Saturday each give themselves a chance to carve out a significant role on this roster in the fall.

Adjusted Approach

As a result of inconsistent success with Colorado, Coach Prime has made several changes in the way he is running the program with the Buffaloes. That started with the way he has recruited this offseason being different than years past. Sanders now prioritizes a combination of experience and production in the players he adds to the roster.

This is made quite clear with the variety of transfers he has brought in. More than that, Coach Prime wanted to find the players who could succeed on offense and defense in Boulder, but also as people in the culture in Boulder.

Key Transfers

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

A few notable transfers from this new approach include wide receiver Danny Scudero, running back Damian Henderson II, offensive tackle Bo Hughley, defensive tackle Ezra Christensen, defensive end Vili Taufatofua, linebacker Liona Lefau, cornerback Justin Eaglin, and safety Randon Fontentte.

All of these players were very productive during the 2025 season, which made them important targets for Colorado. Scudero led the nation in receiving last season with 1,247 yards and ten touchdowns with San Jose State.

Henderson recorded 565 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns as one of the more important backs for Sacramento State. Hughley played left tackle in the SEC and was consistently able to protect his quarterbacks at Georgia and pave lanes for his backs to find success on the ground.

Christensen was very dominant, constantly generating negative plays as he totaled 11 tackles for loss and six sacks in 2025. Taufatofua was also productive in the backfield with a tally of seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Lefau also showcased his production all over the field with 69 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and three pass breakups.

Sep 21, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) with the ball as James Madison Dukes cornerback Justin Eaglin (30) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In the secondary, Eaglin showed elite production, making plays on the ball with 35 tackles, five interceptions, and 13 pass breakups. At safety, Fonetenette was able to provide versatility against the run and in coverage as he totaled 52 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and six pass breakups.

The production and experience Sanders was able to find in the portal should be able to help Colorado at almost every position to help mentor the younger players, but also produce and lead the Buffaloes to a successful season in 2026.

However, before they can think about next season, all eyes will be in Boulder for the spring game on Saturday. The entire Buffaloes roster must not only practice on Tuesday to be eligible on Saturday, but they will also want to make plays throughout the day to earn themselves a key role on this roster.

Like other years, there have been many changes in Boulder, but this year, with a new approach and different requirements, Coach Prime is hoping this is his best year with the Colorado program so far.