Preseason Rankings Reveal Colorado Buffaloes as a 'Dark Horse' Candidate

The latest SP+ rankings for all of college football have been released by ESPN's Bill Connelly, which help to measure the most sustainable and predictable elements of college football. Simply put, it is not a resume but instead also measures factors like returning production, recent history, recent recruiting, and coaching change effects.

The Colorado Buffaloes seem to be emerging as a potential breakout candidate based on where they rank in the SP+.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes Expected to Improve

In the initial SP+ rankings, Colorado sits at 65th. Offensively, the Buffaloes rank 64th with a rating of 26.3. Defensively, Colorado has a rating of 24.9, which ranks 57th, and on special teams, they have a rating of -0.5, which is 116th in the country. Based on these early projections, Colorado looks to be a team that could have a significant improvement from 2025.

The Buffaloes have made a lot of changes this offseason, which include having two new coordinators on offense and defense, with Brenan Marion on offense and Chris Marve on defense. Additionally, Colorado coach Deion Sanders has opted not to have a special teams coordinator and instead do special teams together as a team.

On the player personnel side, Colorado brought in a lot of transfers like they normally do, and currently, this class seems very underrated, but they also showed a great ability to be productive in 2025. Sanders has seemingly prioritized players who have a blend of experience and production out of a variety of levels in college football.

Sanders has also decided to become a lot more hands-on to ensure that the players the Buffaloes recruit fit their systems but also the culture they are trying to build. Sanders does want to have success on the field, but building a culture to develop young men is just as important.

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) catches a pass for the first down against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the second quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Colorado’s Most Important Additions

With Colorado being one of the teams projected to make the biggest improvement, it is time to take a look at who their biggest additions are.

On offense, this includes wide receivers Danny Scudero and DeAndre Moore Jr., running back Damian Henderson II, offensive tackles Bo Hughley and Taj White, guard Jose Soto, and center Demetrius Hunter.

On the defensive side, defensive tackle Ezra Christensen, linebackers Liona Lefau, Gideon Lampron, and Tyler Martinez, cornerback Justin Eaglin, and safeties Naeten Mitchell and Randon Fontenette,

With several holes on the roster following the 2025 season, Sanders and the coaching staff did a solid job finding players to fill those holes. Scudero led the nation in receiving, so he brings a great presence to become the number one receiver and make plays when Colorado needs it most. Moore was also able to create explosive plays, which should add another element to Marion’s offense.

Dec 26, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights offensive lineman Taj White (63) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

At running back, Henderson was in Marion‘s offense during 2025 and rushed for 565 yards on 91 carries. On the offensive line, Colorado needed tremendous improvement, which they found with players who have great experience to provide solid protection in the pass game as well as pave lanes for the backs in the run game in Hughley, Soto, Hunter, and White.

The defensive additions are not much different, as Christensen provides a great run defender and someone who could disrupt quarterbacks consistently as a pass rusher. Lefau, Lampron, and Martinez have all shown the ability to make plays in coverage as well as defend the run at an elite level, which is something Colorado desperately needed.

In the secondary, Eaglin brings great experience at corner with his solid ball skills and skill set to stay in phase against almost any receiver. Mitchell and Fontenette at safety provide great versatility to be reliable against the run, but can also make plays on the ball against opposing passing attacks.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ever since Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has been in the college ranks, he has seen consistent success with his offenses, which include developing players like Jordan Addison at Pitt and Xavier Worthy at Texas, who have now become great receivers in the NFL.

Defensive coordinator Chris Marve has previous experience as the defensive coordinator of Virginia Tech. His versatility on the defensive fronts, as well as his desire to have his teams chase after the ball with speed and violence, gives Colorado a new mindset to be a much-improved defensive unit.

So far, all signs seem to point to Colorado making a solid improvement in 2026, which could mean they compete for a Big 12 title.