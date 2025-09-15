Buffs Beat

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Recruits React to Struggles

In reaction to the Colorado Buffaloes' slow start to the season, recruiting class of 2026 commits Xavier Payne and Preston Ashley reaffirmed their loyalty to coach Deion Sanders' program. The two highly-rated recruits appear locked in with Colorado despite recent struggles.

In today's age of college football recruiting, it's not uncommon for a program to lose commitments following a poor stretch of play. Recruits may not admit it publicly, but losing games can certainly result in lost trust between coaches and future players.

At least for now, the Colorado Buffaloes' rough start to the season hasn't cost them on the recruiting trail. Coach Deion Sanders still owns 11 class of 2026 commits, including a couple who've reaffirmed their loyalty to the Buffs amid their 1-2 start to the season.

Xavier Payne Still Riding With Colorado

Class of 2026 offensive tackle Xavier Payne, a three-star prospect who committed to the Buffs in July, is still fully on board with "Coach Prime." Following the Buffs' Friday evening loss to Houston, the 6-foot-7, 320-pound Floridian posted a picture of himself in his Jones High School (Orlando, Fla.) uniform with the caption, "Rain or shine it's still #skobuffs round here."

Payne was previously committed to the Florida State Seminoles for about six months, but it appears his Colorado pledge stands firm.

Preston Ashley Reaffirms Colorado Loyalty

Similar to Payne, fellow 2026 commit Preston Ashley took to social media over the weekend to confirm he's "Still rocking with CU." Ashley is a four-star cornerback from Mississippi who was also interested in Florida State before announcing his commitment to the Buffs in June.

In his post, Ashley shared a few pictures of the CU logo he proudly wears on the back of his Brandon High School football helmet.

Ashley and Payne may not speak for the entire recruiting class, but their comments are encouraging for a Colorado program that's still searching for an identity this season. The future still appears bright, though, with former five-star prospect Julian "JuJu" Lewis expected to earn Colorado's starting quarterback job come next year.

If the Buffs' struggles continue and firings occur as a result, decommitments and eventual transfer portal losses should be expected. Beating the Wyoming Cowboys this weekend and the BYU Cougars the next would help, of course.

Colorado Buffaloes Class Of 2026 Commitments, Ranking

"Coach Prime" currently owns 11 class of 2026 commits, a number that likely won't grow much through December's early signing period.

  • Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
  • Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
  • Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
  • Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
  • Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
  • Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
  • Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
  • Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
  • Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
  • Three-star offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
  • Three-star offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)

According to 247Sports, the class ranks No. 81 nationally and last in the 16-team Big 12 Conference. The Texas Tech Red Raiders, who currently sit 3-0, have the Big 12's highest-ranked 2026 recruiting class with 20 commits.

