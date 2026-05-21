Colorado Commit Ba'Roc Willis Makes Recruiting Pitch to 4-Star Lineman

The Colorado Buffaloes received the commitment from class of 2027 recruit, linebacker Ba'Roc Willis. The next day, Colorado also got a commitment from class of 2027 recruit, safety Gabe Jenkins.

Recent Commit Ba'Roc Willis Doing Recruiting of His Own

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Just one day after Ba'Roc Willis committed to Colorado, he is already doing his part in recruiting other players in his class to Boulder. National recruiting reporter Sam Spiegelman of Rivals recently spoke to class of 2027 recruit, defensive lineman Khyren Haywood. This story was posted on social media.

It highlighted a quote that Haywood gave Spiegelman following his visit to Colorado that read "They for sure have set a high standard." Willis responded to this post on his X account.

"Up the Sko twin," Willis posted and then tagging Haywood's profile at the end.

Haywood was offered by Colorado back in February of 2026. His visit was over the weekend. Will it end up being "Sko Buffs" for Haywood when it's all said and done?

Khyren Haywood Player Profile

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Khryen Haywood is a 6-1, 260 pound defensive lineman out of Denton, Texas. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 70 defensive lineman in the class of 2027 per 247Sports Composite.

As a junior for Guyer High School in the 2025-26 season, Haywood had 61 total tackles, 24.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, one pass defended, and one interceptions in 14 games played.

If Haywood were to commit to Colorado, he'd join five other recruits in the Buffs' 2027 recruiting class.

Colorado Buffaloes Gaining Recruiting Momentum

NFL legend Deion Sanders tries to keep a low profile as photographers swarm his on the sideline before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado is up to five commits in their 2027 recruiting class.

Andre Adams, Four-Star Quarterback

Gabe Jenkins, Four-Star Safety

Ba'Roc Willis, Three-Star Edge Rusher

Davon Dericho, Three-Star Cornerback

Kenny Fairley, Three-Star Defensive Lineman

The two most recent commits are Willis and Jenkins. This group of five has given Colorado a nice boost in their class recruiting ranking. Rivals ranks them as having the No. 38 class in the country and the No. 3 class in the Big 12 conference. The only two teams above them in the Big 12 are the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona State Sun Devils.

This is a major step up from where the last Buffs' class was ranked. Colorado's 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 67 in the country and No. 15 in the Big 12.

The results on the field during the 2025 season reflected how this 2026 recruiting class ranked as the Buffs went 3-9 and finished second to last in the Big 12. Will the 2027 class trigger momentum leading to better results on the field in 2026?

The Buffaloes 2026 season will kick of on Thursday, Sept. 3 against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Coach Deion Sanders is entering his fourth season in Boulder. Colorado's record in the Coach Prime era so far is 16-21. It has netted them one bowl game appearance in three seasons. They will aim for a second in four seasons in 2026.

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