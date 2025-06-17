Deion Sanders' Daughter Shelomi Earns Big Award At New College
Shelomi Sanders is turning heads following her first season with the Alabama A&M women's basketball program.
Sanders, the youngest daughter of Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders, was named Alabama A&M athletics' Bulldog of the Week on Saturday. A 5-foot-6 guard, Shelomi is navigating her second summer at Alabama A&M after transferring out of the Colorado women's basketball program in April 2024.
Shelomi began her college basketball career at Jackson State, where her father spent three seasons leading the Tigers' football program. After "Coach Prime" was named head coach of the Buffs in December 2022, Shelomi and brothers Shedeur and Shilo followed to Boulder.
In one and a half seasons playing for Colorado coach JR Payne, the walk-on Shelomi appeared in five total games (all in 2023-24) and recorded three points, three rebounds and one steal. Her decision to leave Boulder for the transfer portal initially drew some criticism from her father.
“Which was stupid,” Deion Sanders told DNVR Buffs. “You get a team before you enter the portal. That’s what I would advise a child. I know it’s illegal, c’mon, c’mon. Everybody knows somebody that knows somebody, that knows somebody. You kind of want them to do something... And she has truly been advised."
Deion Sanders also shut down any rumors that Shelomi transferring was a precursor to him leaving Colorado.
"You have to understand. I am a real father; I am a real man and a real dad," Deion Sanders said in the same interview. "Where I come from, and historically, kids follow their parents. When do parents start following their kids? That doesn't work in my book. That does not work where I am from. I am the leader of the family, I have been dictating where my kids go, not them dictating where I go.”
Fortunately for Shelomi, her decision to join a lower-level Division 1 program yielded increased playing time this past season. The redshirt senior played in 26 games while averaging 1.2 points, 0.3 assists and 0.4 rebounds for a 21-win Alabama A&M team that reached the Women's National Invitation Tournament. Shelomi scored a season-high six points twice in games against Alabama Huntsville and Alcorn, and drained 14 in a preseason exhibition against Oakwood University.
MORE: Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn Jr. Fined By Coach During Mic’d Up Debut
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting: Deion Sanders Lands Commitment From Multi-Talented Georgia Athlete
MORE: Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry Addresses Quarterback Trade: Shedeur Sanders Roster Spot?
As she enjoys a seemingly fruitful summer, it'll be interesting to see if Shelomi can see another uptick in production next season. Alabama A&M will be entering its second season under coach Dawn Thornton, who led the Bulldogs to their most wins (21) as a Division I program last year.
With Shelomi at Alabama A&M and Shedeur and Shilo now in the NFL, "Coach Prime" is preparing for his first season as Colorado's head coach without his children in uniform. Either incoming transfer Kaidon Salter or true freshman Julian Lewis will become Shedeur's heir at quarterback.