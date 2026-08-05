Transfer Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Compares Colorado With Texas

Colorado coach Deion Sanders opened fall camp in Colorado Springs with a roster built around transfers, returning veterans and a new offensive look. One of the clearest voices through the first three days has been DeAndre Moore Jr., the Texas transfer who is expected to play a major role in Brennan Marion’s offense.

Moore spoke after practice at Fountain-Fort Carson High School and spent much of the session talking about the move to Colorado, his recovery, and what it has been like working with Marion again.

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Moore’s comments after practice mentioned that he has settled into the team quickly and sounds comfortable with the direction of the program.

DeAndre Moore on Colorado and the move from Texas

Moore said the adjustment from Texas to Colorado has been easier than people might think because the football part of it has been familiar. He said the brand at Texas prepared him for a big stage, but the move to Colorado brought him into a place where he can settle in and be himself.

“I went from one brand (Texas) to a really big brand. Every single day there's going to be cameras on you, there's going to be lights on you. So that's just another great way for me and my teammates to showcase what we can do.

He said the change has been easier because of the way the staff has handled the transition.

“Not too many places can you go into a building and be yourself … it’s a real family, a real brotherhood, a real bond. The coaches are men building men.”

Moore also said the “Prime Effect” played a part in bringing him to Boulder, and that has been a commonality with Colorado’s transfer additions. The Buffaloes have leaned hard into the pull of Sanders’ program, and Moore said the culture around the team has fit what he wanted.

On Brennan Marion

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moore’s connection with Marion goes back years, and he said it has made the transition easier.

“B’s like an uncle man,” Moore said. “I've been knowing the guy since I was 16 years old, and he was recruiting me to Texas. . . My role is however I can help the team win, that's what I'm here for. If I gotta go down on punt that’s what I’m gonna do."

Marion, in turn, has said Moore is family and that he likes what the receiver brings because he understands leadership and winning.

“He’s just family. I’m excited for him to be here, people can say what they want but when he was on certain teams he helped them win.”

Marion also said Moore does things the right way and brings a voice to the room.

The Go-Go offense has been a good fit for Moore because it gives the receivers room to work and keeps the ball moving. Moore called it “backyard football… just get open.”

DeAndre Moore's Health

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (0) catches the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore said he is feeling better now than when he first arrived in Boulder. Moore missed the spring game, sidelined with a lower-body leg injury.

“Right now I’m a lot better than I was in January.”

He also said the recovery process has taken time.

“You’re not 100 percent until you’re 100 percent.”

That has mattered through the first three days of camp. Moore said the injury kept him from showing teammates everything on the field early on, but he has leaned into the vocal side of the job during walkthroughs and film work.

He also said the learning curve was not as steep as some transfers face.

“Wasn’t as big a learning gap as a transfer due to running similar things at Texas,” Moore said, adding that the injury was the bigger obstacle.

Moore on the room and the offense

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) following his third quarter touchdown against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moore said the group around him has gotten sharper over the last six months.

“The team has grown in discipline and maturity,” he said. “The little things cost you games.”

That matched the tone around Colorado’s first week in Colorado Springs. The Buffs are practicing at Fountain-Fort Carson High School and staying in the dorms at UCCS, and Moore said the change of pace has helped the team stay on football.

“This is my favorite time of year,” he said. “Being in Colorado Springs has been nice to focus on football and bond.”

He added that the setup has been humbling.

“I miss my king-size bed, but different circumstances have been humbling.”

Moore also talked about quarterback Julian Lewis, saying Lewis has “similar characteristics” to former Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers as a passer. That fits Moore’s background, since he spent three seasons around high-level quarterbacks and entered Colorado with a built-in feel for this kind of offense.

He also said he loved receivers coach Jason Phillips who retired this week, but the program has moved on and the offense has to keep moving too.

Colorado’s camp so far

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Day 3 of fall camp wraps up for Colorado, the Buffaloes are still working through chemistry and discipline in their first week of practice in Colorado Springs. The team reported Sunday, held its first meeting, then moved into its off-campus camp setup with closed practices at Fountain-Fort Carson.

Colorado returns to Boulder on Aug. 8.

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