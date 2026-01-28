Deion Sanders Didn’t Hold Back on Bill Belichick Hall of Fame Snub

It was announced on Tuesday that long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would not be a unanimous first-ballot hall of famer. Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders had some thoughts on the matter.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders Reaction

“The Disrespect to Coach Belichick is straight out IGNORANT! He’s arguably the BEST NFL COACH TO EVER COACH THE GAME! How quickly we forget the impact Coach Belichick made on all of us!” wrote Sanders on Twitter/X.

Sanders was not alone in this reaction, X and several other platforms have many puzzled reactions on this matter and how this could be the outcome.

Other Reactions

Many people from the NFL, journalists, and other top level athletes have some opinions on the matter similar to Sanders.

Well respected journalist and podcaster Bill Simmons also added some thoughts. “Belichick was the best NFL coach ever yesterday and that’s still true today and tomorrow.” Simmons said on X.

Former NFL defensive end for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals JJ Watt also had some thoughts. “There is not a single world whatsoever in which Bill Belichick should not be a First-Ballot Hall of Famer.”

NBA great LeBron James who knows what it takes to achieve at the highest level also wanted to give his thoughts. “Man there's no way I read that right! Right? Ain't no WAY Bill Belichick ain't 1st Ballot HOF!! That's IMPOSSIBLE, EGREGIOUS, and quite frankly DISRESPECTFUL!” Responded James.

Former NFL player, Emmanuel Acho also had some input based on some news that came out from one of the voters. “Respectfully, if you can’t remember who you voted for— you’re too senile to be voting.” Replied Acho to X.

Aqib Talib, a former NFL cornerback who played for and against Belichick wanted to give his insight. “Bill Belichick not being a first-ballot Hall of Famer is the most outrageous robbery in NFL history!!!”

Mike Greenberg, ESPN host and broadcaster wanted to contribute on X as well. “There is no justification for voting against Bill Belichick in the Hall of Fame. It makes the entire process feel like a farce. He’s on a short list of most accomplished people in the history of the sport.”

Hall of Fame coach for the Dallas Cowboys Jimmy Johnson responded to the news on the Pat McAfee show. “I think this tarnishes everything in the Hall of Fame…Just because of 10-12 ignorant, jealous, a-holes who didn't vote for Bill Belichick.”

Mike Reiss NFL Reporter gets Robert Kraft's thoughts on Belichick being snubbed from the first-ballot: “He is the greatest coach of all time and he unequivocally deserves to be a unanimous first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer.” Declared Kraft via Mike Reiss on X.

Senior NFL Insider Diana Russini added: “At a time when football leans harder than ever into analytics, maybe it’s time Hall of Fame voting does the same. If this were strictly about numbers, the conversation would be over. Bill Belichick won six Super Bowls. No one else has done that. Analytics would say he’s an automatic entry. Yet here we are.”

2017: Bill Belichick celebrates after Super Bowl LI where the New England Patriots vs The Atlanta Falcon at NRG Stadium, Houston. | Bob Breidenbach / USA TODAY NETWORK

Bill Belichick's Career

Bill Belichick is one of the most accomplished coaches of all time. He spent 20 seasons with New England and won six Super Bowls as a head coach with the Patriots, in nine appearances. He also added three more appearances with the New York Giants as a defensive coordinator and won two of those.

Belichick helped to create one of the most dominant dynasties of all time. He will go down as an excellent coach and one day he will get into the Hall of Fame, but unfortunately not yet.

Belichick, now in the college ranks, had a difficult 2025 campaign going 4-8 with the North Carolina Tar Heels. He looks to improve heading into 2026 through recruiting and roster development.

NFL legend Deion Sanders tries to keep a low profile as photographers swarm his on the sideline before an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 7, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Takeaways

Sanders knows as a former NFL player what it takes to get into the Hall of Fame, being added in 2011 as a first-ballot member. So if anyone understands who would be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it would be Deion Sanders.

This decision from those who voted had lots of backlash from the NFL community on social media and it will be something to look at in the future when new candidates are up in future years.