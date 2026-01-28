Longtime NFL Kicker Interested in Joining Deion Sanders’ Staff

The Colorado Buffaloes’ offseason has been marked by departures and late additions through the transfer portal, with change continuing to ripple through the program. Now, coach Deion Sanders appears to be searching for a new special teams coordinator ahead of next season.

According to John Brice of FootballScoop, Sanders has already started interviewing candidates for the position. He is expected to replace Michael Pollock, who handled Colorado’s special teams last season.

While no candidates have been publicly identified, one former Buffalo has made his interest clear. Mason Crosby, the former Green Bay Packers kicker and a long-time NFL veteran, posted on social media that he’s ready for a call.

Mason Crosby, longtime Green Bay Packers kicker, speaks during his retirement press conference on March 7, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. | Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Crosby was selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft and went on to play 18 seasons in the league, highlighted by a Super Bowl victory. He also enjoyed a strong career at Colorado from 2003 to 2006, which would make a potential return to Boulder especially meaningful.

A move like that would not only address a need on Sanders’ staff, but also reconnect the program with one of its most accomplished former players. In an offseason defined by turnover, that kind of continuity could matter more than ever.

Is Mason Crosby the Right Special Teams Hire for Deion Sanders?

However, it will not be easy to determine the right special teams coordinator for the Buffaloes, but they could do worse than choosing Crosby. The former NFL kicker, who retired in 2023, is ready to find a way to get back to the game.

Crosby made his mark with the Buffaloes during his four-year career, during which he managed to score 326 points. His outstanding season came in 2004, when he managed to kick almost 80 percent of his field goals, including a 60-yarder against Iowa State.

His long career in the NFL, including winning the coveted Super Bowl, is a testament to the fact that he is capable of performing well under pressure. Bringing him back to the staff would provide credibility and leadership for the special teams unit.

It would also give the program some much-needed stability during a period of change. For a team navigating an offseason full of turnover, his familiarity with the program and proven success on big stages make him a particularly compelling option for Sanders.

Deion Sanders Has a Track Record of Hiring Former NFL Players

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The idea of Sanders hiring a former player like Crosby as the team’s special teams coordinator is not as far-fetched as it seems. The reason is that Sanders has a history of hiring former players in the NFL.

Sanders seems to appreciate the leadership qualities that they bring to the team. In the past, Sanders has hired a number of big names, including Marshall Faulk, Warren Sapp, Jason Phillips, Domata Peko, Kevin Mathis, George Hegamin, Andre Gurode, and Byron Leftwich.

The list of players is too long, but the point is that Sanders has a history of hiring former players, which makes the hiring of Crosby by the Buffaloes a real possibility. Sanders seems to appreciate the experience of players from the NFL, particularly in the development of young players.

Crosby would provide the Buffaloes' special teams unit with a leader who has been there and done that at the highest level. For a program still finding its footing under Sanders, such a leader would likely have an instant impact both on and off the field.