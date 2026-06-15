Deion Sanders Doesn't Hold Back About Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has always voiced his opinion on what works and what doesn't work in college football as coaches and players deal with multiple rule changes to name, image, and likeness, the transfer portal, and player eligibility.

The recent story seemingly gripping the college football world revolves around Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby and the potential of him playing despite being permanently banned by the NCAA for betting on his own team. Sorsby receieved treatment for his gambling addiction, and he has since won an injunction that has declared him eligible.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby goes through warmups before the spring football game, Friday, April 17, 2026, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The decision for Sorsby has led to outcry from around college football, including the Big 12, and "Coach Prime" recently shared his two cents in an interview with Associated Press reporter Pat Graham.

Deion Sanders on Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

"Somebody’s gambling on a sport they’re playing? You don’t think something’s wrong with that? Just say that to yourself: This guy on my team is gambling on the sport, in the competition, that we’re about to go out there and have. Something’s wrong that.”

Sanders' viewpoint is shared by many.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Big 12 filed a suit against Texas Tech and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton after he argued that the conference cannot sanction the Red Raiders athletic department over playing Sorsby. Paxton's initial argument came about when teams started to consider boycotting games against Texas Tech as a way of protesting Sorsby's eligibility.

Sanders didn't go as far to say that Colorado wouldn't play Texas Tech, and there's a game scheduled between the Buffaloes and Red Raiders for Oct. 3 in the upcoming season. If that game were to be in jeopardy, it would likely come as a result of a united Big 12 penalizing Texas Tech. Of course, if the Red Raiders choose not to play Sorsby, then the situation is moot.

Colorado Buffaloes' Stance Against Texas Tech

Colorado athletic director Fernando Lovo released a statement in response to the injunction that Sorsby received on June 8, per Dailey Camera's Brian Howell:

“The injunction issued today regarding Brendan Sorsby is troubling as his admitted actions are a clear violation of long-held standards of integrity in college athletics. Caring for student-athletes is important, but so is accountability, and this injunction is a clear affront to the competitive principles that have been the foundation of college sports for more than a century," said Lovo.

Feb 25, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at the CU Events Center. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The saga between Sorsby, Texas Tech, the Big 12, and the NCAA is still an ongoing one, but Sanders has thrown his hat into the ring of coaches who have spoken publicly about the eligibility issues.

"Coach Prime" has been outspoken in the past about changes he wants to see in college football, like receiving NIL bonuses for advancing in the College Football Playoff, but it seems as though the Colorado coach draws a hard line when it comes to players gambling on their own sports.

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