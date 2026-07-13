Former NFL Players Joining Colorado Buffaloes Coaching Staff

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has hired former NFL players Pierson Prioleau and Xavier Adibi to join the Colorado staff as defensive quality control analysts. Both new coaches previously worked at Virginia Tech along with fellow new hire, Colorado Buffaloes defensive coordinator Chris Marve.

According to USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer, Prioleau will earn $100,000 in his role at Colorado while Adibi has a salary of $85,000.

Feb 7, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Pierson Prioleau (31) celebrates after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 31-17 in Super Bowl XLIV at Sun Life Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado Buffaloes Adds More NFL Experience

Coach Prime has expressed his confidence in his coaching staff after Buffaloes had a very busy offseason having had the busiest transfer portal in college football. In addition to 40 new transfer players, new coaches have arrived as well.

New defensive quality control analyst, Prioleau played 12 years in the NFL as a safety. He was selected in the fourth round of the 1999 NFL Draft and won a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints in 2009.

Prior to Colorado, Prioleau spent seven years coaching at his alma mater Virginia Tech. In 2019, the former Hokie served as director of player development and was promoted in 2022 to safeties coach.

Aug 22, 2009; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Xavier Adibi (52) reacts against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adibi spent five seasons in the NFL as a linebacker after being drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Much like Prioleau, Adibi is a Virginia Tech alum and joined their coaching staff in 2022 as a defensive analyst. In 2024, he became an associate linebackers coach and an inside linebackers coach in 2025.

Prior to Virginia Tech, Adibi served as the defensive coordinator at Texas A&M Commerce for three seasons.

Additions, Departures, and Reunions

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In addition to the Buffaloes two new defensive analysts, Colorado is welcoming new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion from Sacramento State. Marion will be replacing Pat Shurmur and has already recruited DeAndre Moore II who he recruited and coached at Texas.

Former NFL and Ohio State safety Vonn Bell joined the team in January under then defensive coordinator Robert Livingston. He will continue to serve as a quality control analyst and will coach safeties.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) returns an interceptions in the first quarter of the NFL game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for departures, the Buffaloes lost Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk who is now head coach at Southern Jaguars. He spent one season in Colorado as running backs coach.

Fellow Hall of Famer Warren Sapp has departed from the Buffaloes as well following two seasons with the team. Sapp served as defensive pass-rush coordinator during the 2025-26 season but stated that he would be leaving to pursue other opportunities.

As for reunions, Prioleau and Adibi will be working with Marve again. Prioleau worked under Marve when he was defensive coordinator and inside linebacker coach at Virginia Tech.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The same goes for Coach Marion and DeAndre Moore as the wide receiver will be playing for his former offensive coordinator again.

Plenty of new yet familiar face will be in Boulder together again making up the coaching staff that Coach Prime so highly praises. The most exciting part is that Colorado fans will get to see these already established relationships back in action together on Sept. 3 when the season starts for the Buffaloes against Georgia Tech.

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