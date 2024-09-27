Deion Sanders doesn't need to explain why Florida is different —he's living proof
Deion Sanders knows talent when he sees it. He doesn't need to add details why Florida is a gridiron hotbed because it's in his DNA. The former football star-turned-coach knows the journey of "getting it out of the mud" because he has lived it. He was asked what distinguishes players from the Sunshine State as his team prepared to face Central Florida. His answer was steeped in personal experience.
“That hunger. That thirst, that will, that want. That me-against-the-world (mentality),” Sanders explained. “That ‘we don’t have the best of things, but we’re going to make the most of things.’ The way our parents came up, the desolate and turbulent times that we’ve come through. The naysayers, the haters.”
Sanders' quick response came from the heart. He was speaking not just about his players, but about himself, a reflection of his own upbringing in Fort Myers, Florida, in the early 1980s. During his youth, Sanders was one of thousands of high school athletes dreaming of making it big, but unlike many, he achieved at the highest level. His talent on the football field led him to play for legendary coach Bobby Bowden at Florida State, where Sanders established himself as one of the best players in the country and earned "Prime Time" status.
Sanders became an icon both on and off the field. His flashy personality, combined with his exceptional play, made him a household name across the country. However, no place holds Sanders in higher esteem than his home state of Florida. Sanders’ affinity for Florida is apparent in many ways, including the design of his Nike Diamond Turf signature shoe line, which incorporates gold—something Sanders equates with luxury status, a symbol of success from his days growing up Fort Myers.
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff headed to Sunshine State this weekend
Now, decades later, Sanders is returning to Florida, this time as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, leading his team against UCF at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. For Sanders and nearly two dozen of his players who hail from Florida, this game carries extra significance. It’s a homecoming for many, and the excitement among the players is unimaginable.
Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig, one of Colorado’s standout safeties, laughed when asked about the atmosphere surrounding the Florida players on the team. “Lord, these guys are ready to go back home,” he said. “Everybody’s trying to trade tickets and everything. We’ve got a million people coming to the game.” The Buffs safety will experience southern hospitality with this being the closest game to his home state of Alabama.
The game against UCF has garnered significant attention, with over 100 recruits expected to attend, demonstrating the draw that Sanders—through his so-called "Prime Effect"—has on the football world. Florida consistently produces elite athletes, and despite lower pay for high school coaches and fewer resources than states like Texas, Florida remains a breeding ground for football talent.
As Sanders said, “Even when it comes to facilities, I’m sure Texas is No. 1 and Florida is still putting out dawgs.” Colorado looks to stay undefeated in Big 12 play, with the added weight of this Florida homecoming giving their players extra motivation.