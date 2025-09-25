Deion Sanders Drops Clue on Which Colorado Receiver Could Break Out
BOULDER — Colorado receiver Dre'lon Miller would probably be the first to admit that his sophomore season with the Buffaloes hasn't lived up to expectations.
Through four games, the versatile wide receiver leads the Buffs with 18 targets, but drops and other shortcomings have limited Miller to just eight catches for 62 yards (fifth on the team). Miller's slow start has been a major talking point this week, but coach Deion Sanders and wide receivers coach Jason Phillips both hold confidence that the former four-star prospect will turn things around.
Jason Phillips Hints At Greater Role For Dre'lon Miller
Phillips spoke with the media on Wednesday and was asked about Miller's early struggles.
"Everybody struggles from time to time," Phillips said. "That's not something that's foreign to any player in the history of this game. Everybody's going to struggle, but just stay confident with him, and we'll probably limit some of the things that he's doing from his workload perspective. Just keep reminding him of the success he's capable of having."
Miller had an arguably underappreciated true freshman season last year with 32 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He also received four carries, garnering comparisons to Washington Commanders playmaker Deebo Samuel.
Phillips later added that Miller could see an increased role against the BYU Cougars on Saturday.
"Dre'lon will be fine," Phillips said. "We're gonna probably do more with him this week, so we'll see."
Through Colorado's first four games, Sincere Brown, Joseph Williams and Omarion Miller have stood out as the team's top wide receivers. All three are averaging over 18 yards per catch and have combined for five touchdowns.
Deion Sanders' Plans For Dre'lon Miller
With running backs Simeon Price and DeKalon Taylor both expected to miss Saturday's Week 5 game due to injury, "Coach Prime" was asked if Colorado's shorthanded backfield could lead to more opportunities for Dre'lon Miller. Getting him more involved via direct carries or in the screen game are both options to help the sophomore bust out.
"We plan on doing some things," Sanders said of Miller.
Sanders didn't get specific about Miller's expected role against BYU, but his comments are encouraging. Miller only stands to benefit a Colorado offense that's looking to develop consistency under quarterback Kaidon Salter.
MORE: Shilo Sanders Reveals Candid Future Plans With Brother Shedeur in Mind
MORE: What Deion Sanders Knows About Travis Hunter That Jacksonville Doesn’t
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. BYU: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
While Miller may not have the same downfield receiving skills as Brown, Williams or Omarion Miller, his versatility makes him an intriguing weapon on offense.
“I never want to get limited to what I can do on the field, so I would say most definitely still being versatile,” Miller said before the season. “Just having that role that I have every year and just out there to make plays.”
Kickoff at Folsom Field between the CU Buffs and BYU Cougars on Saturday is set for 8:15 p.m. MT (ESPN).