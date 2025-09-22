Shilo Sanders Reveals Candid Future Plans With Brother Shedeur in Mind
Deion Sanders' son, Shilo Sanders was cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is openly weighing acting and music paths as his next career move. The Buffaloes stand out is considering Colorado as a home base while factoring in his brother, Shedeur, into which city he may move to.
An undrafted free agent, Shilo has not been signed by another NFL team but has returned to YouTube with new content that gives insight into his next move.
The Sanders brand is growing as Coach Prime's Buffaloes are fresh off a 37-20 win over Wyoming and his sons are consistently in the eye of the media and talked about by fans.
Shilo's Life After Football?
During a recent YouTube video, Shilo said that while his priority is securing another NFL opportunity, he’s also keeping the door open to other paths. It's a crossroads for Shilo, who has been playing football with his brother Shedeur (current Cleveland Browns quarterback) since they were children.
"I've been playing sports my whole life since I was four or five years old. So this is the first time I've actually had free time. Everyone knows when you're undrafted, it's not certain that you're gonna be on the team," Shilo said on Youtube.
Shilo said after he was cut by Tampa, he considered moving back to Colorado as his "home base" where his Dad is. Since Shilo has committed to a place in Tampa until December, he decided to stay in Florida. What is next?
"I've been thinking about, L.A., for the acting stuff and for the music stuff. I've been thinking about staying in Atlanta, again, for the acting stuff. I've been thinking about staying in Miami. Miami's pretty cool. It's similar to Tampa, but, it's different. There's still beaches and stuff. Like, my family would still want to come visit me. Miami's similar, and Shedeur likes going to Miami a lot to go on vacations," Shilo continued.
The brotherly love shines through as Shilo factors in Shedeur’s love of Miami vacations into his next move. The Sanders family is very tight knit and even Shilo's career/life decisions tie back to the Sanders family ecosystem.
Shilo Could Be An Asset To Coach Prime
Deion has always put his family first. If he waits on a career in entertainment, could Shilo return to Boulder to work alongside his dad in some capacity? He would be a major asset to the Buffaloes program... Not just as a fan favorite, but as someone who embodies the culture in Boulder and brings a lot of marketability to the program.
The former Colorado stand out has more than 200,000 subscribers on YouTube, which could have an impact on visibility into the Buffaloes program, boosting recruiting and transfer portal efforts. His engaging personality on social media could have a big impact.
Shilo starred on the field for two electric seasons in which the the Sanders family helped turn the program around from 1-11 in 2022 to 9-4 in 2024. In 2024, Shilo played and started in 10 games during the 2024 season. He finished the season third on the team with 67 total tackles, 44 unassisted tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one sack, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.
Buffaloes fans should keep an eye out for Shilo to attend a Colorado game this season.
Non-Football Career Paths
What are some of those other non-football paths? Based on Shilo's comments, it seems he is ready to dive into acting or music. Shilo has hinted at an interest in rapping and/or DJ’ing or he could follow in his dad's footsteps by getting into reality TV.
He also could focus on his YouTube channel. With his growing social media presence, Shilo could expand into lifestyle, sports, or fashion brand partnerships.