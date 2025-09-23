How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. BYU: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are coming off a win, moving their record up to 2-2, going 0-1 in Big 12 conference play. Colorado coach Deion Sanders will next face the No. 25 BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 27.
How To Watch
The Colorado Buffaloes will face the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 8:15 p.m. MT. The game will take place at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, and the TV broadcast will be on ESPN.
Betting Odds
The Colorado Buffaloes are 6.5-point underdogs against BYU on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for Colorado is +190, and the point total for the matchup is 46.5.
Can Colorado Find Consistency?
While the Colorado Buffaloes are underdogs heading into the matchup, the team will be playing at home for the second straight week, which could help them against a ranked opponent. One of the biggest things Colorado needs to do to win is find consistency on the offense.
The Buffaloes are coming off a 37-20 win against the Wyoming Cougars. While the offense did not score on every drive, the team performed much better at moving down the field throughout the game. Now, the Buffaloes have to do that again if they want to defeat a ranked opponent and lock in their first Big 12 conference win.
Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter is coming off his best performance after being benched in week 3. This season, Salter has passed for 565 yards and four touchdowns. He has not yet thrown an interception and has a completion percentage of 66.7.
What stood out about Salter’s performance in week 4 is that he used his legs and helped open up the offense. Salter now leads the team in rushing yards (153) with three touchdowns.
If Colorado can establish the run game early, the Buffaloes can control the time of possession, and potentially pull off the upset. Running backs Micah Welch and Simeon Price lead the position in rushing, both with 143 yards. Colorado has talented running backs, and gaining momentum with them early could help the Buffaloes against BYU.
MORE: Three Biggest Takeaways From Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming Cowboys
MORE: What Kaidon Salter Said After Statement Performance In Colorado Buffaloes' Win Over Wyoming
MORE: Deion Sanders Keeps Standard High As Colorado Buffaloes Hold Off Wyoming Cowboys
Can Buffaloes’ Defense Keep Composure
To start the game against Wyoming, the Colorado Buffaloes' defense stepped up. The issue was in the second half when the Cowboys made big offensive plays to keep the game closer than expected. Wyoming’s offense scored on both its possessions in the third quarter, putting up 17 points in the second half. The Buffaloes’ defense must keep their composure and finish a game like that the way they started.
Colorado safety Tawfiq Byard leads the Buffaloes with 25 tackles, including 0.5 sacks. The Buffaloes have a strong linebacker duo, with Reginald Hughes and Martavius French. Hughes has 24 total tackles, while French has one sack and two fumble recoveries.
The Buffaloes' defense has the talent, but will have to stay focused throughout the full game, limiting penalties and making key stops.
BYU Enters Matchup Ranked
The No. 25 BYU Cougars are ranked for the first time this year after starting 3-0. The Cougars are coming off a win against the East Carolina Panthers, 34-13, but the Colorado Buffaloes will be their first conference opponent.
The Cougars are led by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who has 518 passing yards for four touchdowns. Despite being undefeated, Bachmeier has similar stats to Salter, and the quarterback position could play a major role in the matchup.
Colorado’s defense will have to be prepared for BYU running back LJ Martin, who leads the team with 342 rushing yards and one touchdown. Martin has gotten the brunt of reps in the run game, and stopping him early could be a key to success.
The two receiving threats for BYU are wide receiver Chase Roberts and tight end Carson Ryan. Roberts leads the team with 185 yards and one touchdown, while Ryan has 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, linebacker Jack Kelly has been having a strong start to the season. He has racked up 13 total tackles, three sacks, and one forced fumble.
Colorado and BYU met last year in the Valero Alamo Bowl, with the Cougars walking away with a 36-24 win.
Colorado vs. BYU Prediction
The Colorado Buffaloes will keep it competitive, but lose to the BYU Cougars, 23-17.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.