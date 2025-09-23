Highlighting Colorado Receiver's Sincere Brown’s Explosive Speed Against Wyoming
The Colorado Buffaloes offense looks to be back in rhythm with quarterback Kaidon Salter settling in as the starter. That was clear in Saturday’s 37-20 win over Wyoming.
Salter’s 68-yard touchdown strike to Sincere Brown gave the Buffaloes the spark they needed, and from there, the offense never looked back.
Brown has been a difference-maker early in the season with his big-play ability. He lit up Delaware for 120 yards and a touchdown on four catches, highlighted by a 71-yard score from Ryan Staub.
His speed hasn’t gone unnoticed either. On that touchdown, “Reel Analytics” had him hitting 22.3 miles per hour — the second fastest of any player that week.
Add that kind of speed to his big-play ability, and it’s easy to see why he’s becoming such a difference-maker for Colorado.
Sincere Brown’s Impact on the Colorado Buffaloes’ Offense This Season
Brown has been making a name for himself this season, averaging nearly 30 yards every time he catches the ball. With just seven receptions, he’s already piled up over 200 yards, showing off just how explosive he can be.
Even with three quarterbacks rotating under center, Brown has stayed a reliable deep threat. He looks comfortable catching passes from both Salter and Staub, making the kind of big plays that can swing a game.
With his speed and playmaking ability, Brown is quickly becoming a nightmare matchup and one of the Big 12’s most dangerous receivers.
Breaking Down the Fastest Wide Receivers Alongside Brown
Week 3 of the college football season brought plenty of excitement, and while Brown wasn’t the fastest — South Carolina wide receiver Nyck Harbor topped the chart at 22.4 miles per hour — he still made his presence felt.
Others near the top included Texas’ Ryan Wingo and Louisville’s Chris Bell at 22 mph, along with running back Sutton Smith at 21.9 mph. Brown may not have been the fastest, but his speed is still among the best in college football.
Add in his playmaking ability, and he’s the kind of receiver that can make defenses think twice every time he’s on the field.
Why Colorado’s Offense is Hitting Its Stride with Salter and Brown
Brown has really emerged as a deep threat alongside Omarion Miller, and with Salter flashing glimpses of his old Liberty form, this offense has a lot of upside. The quarterback inconsistencies have been a challenge, though, and the team has struggled to find a rhythm at times.
Coach Deion Sanders has a lot to manage, but when Salter and Brown make a big play, it’s clear how dangerous this offense can be.
Salter and Brown are starting to find a rhythm, and when that happens, Colorado can be really tough to stop in the Big 12. They just need to keep it steady, but there’s no question the talent is there.